Mike Harrington: With one memo, MLB cracks down on pitchers

"I don't know. ... I don't know how to answer that to be honest," Cole said in a several-second stammer. "There are customs and practices that have been passed down from older players to younger players, from the last generation of players to this generation of players, and I think there are some things that are certainly out of bounds in that regard.

"This is important to a lot of people who love the game, including the players in this room, including fans, including teams, so if MLB wants to legislate some more stuff, that's a conversation that we can have. Because ultimately we should all be pulling in the same direction on this."

Asked prior to Tuesday's game about Cole, Yankees manager Aaron Boone stood by his man, as you would expect.

"I think this is more looking at it as a whole, as a pitching industry," Boone said. "It's clear whatever percentage you want to put in it, there's probably a pretty large percentage of pitchers that use something that's now not going to be accepted. I'm not going to speculate on how it's going to affect different individuals."

Minnesota's Josh Donaldson had inflamed the situation, pointing out how Cole's spin rate had dropped in perhaps an effort by the pitcher to defuse suspicion of what he might be doing to the ball.