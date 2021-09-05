Mike Harrington: The moments made the career as Derek Jeter heads to Cooperstown

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For any Hall of Famer, there are moments that make a career. It just seems as if Derek Jeter had so many more of them.

There was The Flip. The Dive into the stands. The Mr. November home run. The 3,000th Hit Home Run. The First Pitch at Shea home run. The Fantasy Becomes Reality walk-off single in his final game at Yankee Stadium. The Jeffrey Maier home run, too.

You can picture the jump throws from shortstop, the crouch at the knees and the wave of his gloved left hand to acknowledge the nightly roll call from Yankee Stadium's right field "Bleacher Creatures." You can hear the speech to the crowd that closed The House that Ruth Built. And you can vividly recall the pumped right fist at the end of so many big Yankees wins.

Jeter has another major moment coming Wednesday in Cooperstown, when he gets his chance at the microphone for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The pandemic has put off the proceedings for nearly 14 months but Jeter, now the CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins, said Thursday on a video call with MLB reporters that he was still working on his speech.