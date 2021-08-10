Mike Harrington: The long road finally arrives at home for the Bisons

The Toronto Blue Jays spent last August and September here playing in front of no fans. They came back in June and had lots of fans in 2021 over their eight-week stay (OK, lots of Yankees and Red Sox fans showed up, too).

Q&A: The lowdown on the Bisons' 2021 season in Buffalo You have questions on the Bisons' return to Sahlen Field? We have the answers, especially because a lot has changed in minor league baseball and the world since we last saw the Herd in Buffalo in 2019.

The Bisons have been in Trenton since arriving May 2. It was a marriage of convenience, with a city and a ballpark suddenly dropped from affiliated ball and a team pushed out of its own stadium. It worked. The Bisons – dressed and referred to as the "Thunder" when in the New Jersey capital – went 29-13 there.

"The biggest challenge was we're in Trenton jerseys (at home) and Buffalo jerseys (on the road) and you're trying to figure out numbers and sizes and a lot of times theirs didn't match up with ours," laughed longtime Bisons clubhouse manager Scott Lesher, who was with the team the entire time in Trenton. "So we play a series in Trenton and then that last day I wouldn't touch Buffalo stuff until we were leaving for the road because you'd have player moves and I'd have to go through everybody's bag and make sure they had Buffalo stuff. Buffalo jerseys, Buffalo hats. All of it. It was crazy at times."

That said, the arrangement worked out for both sides. No one really knew what was going to happen to the Bisons when the Blue Jays sent word they were coming. Thank you, Trenton.