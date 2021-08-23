Mike Harrington: The best spot to watch a Bisons game at Sahlen Field? Plenty to choose from

All Buffalo Bisons games at Sahlen Field this season are general admission for $10 a ticket. Pick a seat, any seat.
The team has suggested that their longtime customers try out different views, maybe someplace you have never sat or someplace you haven’t sat in a long time.
I like the idea so I tried it during the Bisons’ last homestand before they left for a rain-interrupted series in Syracuse. The Bisons open a six-game homestand Tuesday against Worcester.
Here’s what I found:
I started in a familiar spot. For the first couple of years when the park opened and before I became part of the press box furniture, my usual seat was Section 204, Row C. Sitting just to the right of home plate and you look at the field, I had a perfect view of the entire field. Great panorama.
One quibble: They never did put much up here in the way of concessions.
Sahlen seats; The first couple years when the park opened before I became part of the press box furniture, this was my usual view. 204 Row C. Great panorama. Perfect view of entire field. (They never put much up here in way of concessions however). #Bisons pic.twitter.com/9TkjUdYWQw— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) August 15, 2021
Next, I moved down the right field line to Section 220. You get quite a look at the SUNY Erie Community College campus when you look one way, the new bullpens when you look the other, and you can see the full expanse of the outfield.
What were the architects thinking, though, in 1980s building these tiny sections at the ends for Sections 220 and 222? It’s a little scary up here. The seats are fine, but the armrests and cup holders are shot.
Sahlen seats: 220 is quite a look at ECC City one way and the new bullpens the other. Outfield expanse too. Game is zip-zip top-3. #Bisons pic.twitter.com/bTS42s3kuB— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) August 15, 2021
Walking to the other side of the second deck and making a stop at Section 219 down the left-field line. Love the look of One Seneca tower and the Marin building. And if watching the expressway is your thing, you have that, too. Tons of bees here this day. Wonder if there’s a nest.
Ultimately, the Bisons hope to have green seats for the whole ballpark. For now, though, the second level and half the first level remain red.
Sahlen seats: Far LF 219. Love the look at One Seneca and Marin. And if watching the expressway is your thing, you got that too. #Bisons leading 3-0 top-4. pic.twitter.com/DXkZAGRvTl— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) August 15, 2021
Heading to the main concourse below, the farthest down the left field line you can get is Section 125, Row S, Seat 16. The netting helps given the rockets you can get down there, but you get used to looking through it. The railing keeps people safe, too, even it means an obstructed view of the video board.
Sahlen seats: Farthest down the LF line is 125 Row S, seat 16. The net helps given the rockets you can get down here. You get used to it. The railing keeps people safe too, the blocked board not withstanding. You need it. #Bisons up 4-0 top6. pic.twitter.com/lnAX5S150e— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) August 15, 2021
Over to the right field line, I like Section 128. You get a straight look as compared to the view from left field and the upper reaches of Sections 122 and 124. The ECC tower looming is always cool. And now you can hear the catcher’s glove popping in the bullpen.
Sahlen seats: I like Section 128 in deep RF. A straight-on look compared to LF and the upper reaches of 122-124. The ECC tower looming is always cool. And now you hear the catcher’s glove popping in the bullpens. #Bisons pic.twitter.com/8RZR7D0Qrm— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) August 15, 2021
Moving to the Bully Hill deck, a spot I love. It makes you recall the old metal right field bleachers. It’s the only place in the park to catch a home run.
I was only there for a moment and Rochester’s Jake Noll sent a bolt in that bounced right back out. Bisons right fielder Cullen Large tossed the ball to a kid as a souvenir.
In normal times, the Bully Hill deck was reserved for groups, but now is a good time to check it out. There is no food out there, just a bar, but it’s a great view and you are near the bullpens.
The grassy hill that was once a fun place to watch the game in right field is gone, but the party deck is still a neat spot.
Time to get a little closer. Maybe about as close as you can get. I head to Section 100, Row B behind the plate and watch Cavan Biggio at the plate with the bases loaded and the Bisons leading 4-1 in the eighth. The Herd tack on three more runs in the inning.
Sahlen seats: The view from Section 100, Row B as Cavan Biggio hits with the bases loaded in a 4-1 game bot-8. #Bisons #Bluejays pic.twitter.com/tKJkYoOs53— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) August 15, 2021
Boy, it’s hot out here. Call me a wimp but I’m used to the press box air conditioning. Time to catch the end of the game in the shade. I move to Section 102, Row V as the Bisons close out a 5-1 homestand with the 7-1 victory.
Too hot or too wet, you can always duck under the overhang for protection from the rain or sun.
And you can the view the seats I had for covering the Toronto Blue Jays – in 102-MM-5 on 2020 and 100-NN-7 in 2021 – while the press box was used for the Jays’ offices.