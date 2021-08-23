Mike Harrington: The best spot to watch a Bisons game at Sahlen Field? Plenty to choose from

Next, I moved down the right field line to Section 220. You get quite a look at the SUNY Erie Community College campus when you look one way, the new bullpens when you look the other, and you can see the full expanse of the outfield.

What were the architects thinking, though, in 1980s building these tiny sections at the ends for Sections 220 and 222? It’s a little scary up here. The seats are fine, but the armrests and cup holders are shot.

Sahlen seats: 220 is quite a look at ECC City one way and the new bullpens the other. Outfield expanse too. Game is zip-zip top-3. #Bisons pic.twitter.com/bTS42s3kuB — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) August 15, 2021

Walking to the other side of the second deck and making a stop at Section 219 down the left-field line. Love the look of One Seneca tower and the Marin building. And if watching the expressway is your thing, you have that, too. Tons of bees here this day. Wonder if there’s a nest.