Mike Harrington: Takeaways from Blue Jays' first Buffalo homestand of 2021

The Toronto Blue Jays went 3-2 on their first homestand of the season at Sahlen Field, a modest success on the field but a smash hit off of it.

Things ended in quiet fashion Sunday, as the Toronto offense managed just five hits in a 6-3 loss to the Houston Astros. Houston was a problem in its first visit to Buffalo, taking two of three games to post its seventh straight series win over the Blue Jays since 2017.

Red-hot Houston rookie Luis Garcia was the story in this one, shutting the Blue Jays down on three hits over six innings and striking out eight to equal his career high. Garcia improved to 5-3 by winning his fifth straight start – posting a 1.86 earned-run average in that stretch with 33 strikeouts and just eight walks.

The Blue Jays are off Monday and don't return to Sahlen Field until the Yankees are in town on June 15. Here are six takeaways from the club's return to Buffalo:

The Jays are home

President/CEO Mark Shapiro noted a few days ago how the Blue Jays were getting "heckled" by fans during their games at their spring training stadium in Dunedin, Fla., because so many people in the seats were rooting for the other team. It's been a whole lot different here, with fans in Toronto gear all over the park and wildly supportive crowds.