Mike Harrington: Orioles aren't the only MLB team not taking to the road

19 Philadelphia A's 1945

19 Cincinnati 1933

• • •

There aren't any real theories as to what's going on here, although this is a large number of teams to be having trouble at the same time. It might have made more sense if this happened last year, when teams had severe protocols to follow on the road during the pandemic. But the Baltimore Sun, in fact, pointed out Saturday that only 28 teams in MLB history have endured road losing streaks of 16 games or more – and three of them have come this season.

For their part, the Orioles started well away from Oriole Park in Camden Yards by sweeping a three-game series in Fenway Park and improving to 11-6 on the road when John Means threw a no-hitter May 5 in Seattle. But that was their last road victory until Friday night.

"I have no idea. I don't know," Hyde said. "I can't speak for the other clubs and I don't know what they're going through but we just have not played as good on the road the past month and a half or whatever it is. But I really don't feel like it's different than last year or two years ago. There's not something special that's happening on the road to teams that's different. I don't know the reason."