TORONTO – Rogers Centre is the place more folks from the 716 go to watch the big leagues than anywhere else and it's been that way since it opened nearly 34 years ago. Even more so now with the Blue Jays serving as the Bisons' parent the last 10 years.

It's mostly looked the same, too. Symmetrical dimensions. A 10-foot high outfield wall. Home runs that dropped into an abyss between the front row of the cheap seats and the wall.

This has never been a ballpark. It's been a stadium with a capital S and really a concrete cavern. Opened in 1989 just before the retro ballpark boom, the old SkyDome has never been warm and fuzzy, but the Blue Jays are spending two straight offseasons – and 300 million loonies – trying to change that.

Phase One was complete over the winter and it focused on the outfield, raising the bullpens into view and opening several new gathering areas while trash-canning plenty of lousy 500 Level seats. At some point this summer, I'll be trying the poutine hot dog.

Quite a refreshed look in the outfield at Rogers Centre with party areas, some bleachers, raised bullpens, new dimensions. Will be unique for fans and much different for players. Kevin Kiermaier will be scaling that short CF wall with regularity. #Bluejays

"It's another example of us trying to push things forward, not only for the team and for our players and their families, but for the fans," said Jays GM Ross Atkins. "This is a city and a fan base that deserves us pushing to do the best we can be in every way. And this is a really exciting day for that reason."

The Jays spent a lot of time giving the media tours and sending photos and videos chronicling all the changes and the new food and drink menus out there. When I walked on the field four hours before Tuesday's home opener against Detroit, it was hard not to be fixated on the new center field wall.

The distance marker is the same at 400 feet – did MLB make them take down the meter markers? – but it's only 8 feet high out there. It had been 10 feet since Day One.

The thought was this was going to be a huge factor. The Jays have renovated their outfield for the fans and their outfield in their lineup. Teoscar Hernandez (Seattle) and Lourdes Gurriel (Arizona) were traded. Daulton Varsho came back from the Diamondbacks and acrobatic Kevin Kiermaier was signed as a free agent after a long run in Tampa Bay to take over center field and spell George Springer to right.

Couldn't help but ask during some pregame chatter sessions how often the thought was that Kiermaier might climb that wall and bring a home run back.

Springer: "I don't think there's a wall that he hasn't tried to climb. So any spot out there is there's a good chance he'll probably try to climb."

Manager John Schneider had a good laugh at the thought and said with a wry smile, "It plays to his game a little bit. ... That added dynamic is pretty cool for him out there."

Sure is. Took until the second inning of the first game for it to come into play. It was the signature moment of Toronto's 9-3 win.

Detroit designated hitter Kerry Carpenter was the victim as he sent a ball soaring to deep left-center that looked and sounded like a home run off the bat. Kiermaier sprinted to the wall, gave it a big jump – and speared the ball over the blue line atop the fence on the backhand to bring it back in.

"Baseball works in mysterious ways sometimes. Tonight, my second inning out there and then to make that catch it was such a rush, such a thrill," Kiermaier said. "It's one I'll go back and watch it 10 times a night and the Rogers Centre reaction to it was amazing. I was on Cloud Nine the whole night."

Pitcher Alek Manoah looked stunned. Shortstop Bo Bichette thrust his arms into the air in celebration. The sellout crowd of 42,053 roared after the replays on the massive video board in center field.

"That was awesome, amazing. A huge play," Manoah said. "He's like Spiderman out there."

The play is going to make every highlight show you can find. You'll probably see it in October on plays of the year.

This is the kind of play Atkins envisioned when he remade the club to be better defensively in the wake of the galling collapse in the wild-card series against Seattle, when an 8-1 lead went poof into the night and turned into a season-ending, 10-9 defeat.

"That's kind of a quick snapshot in what he can do," Schneider said of Kiermaier. "We've watched him do it against us for a long time so to have that on our side is awesome. We were kind of laughing in the dugout, it's just kind of right out of the chute and he's jumping over the wall."

Perhaps what he didn't envision was the way Kiermaier is hitting out of the No. 9 spot. He had five RBIs in Sunday's 12-11, 10-inning victory in Anaheim and blasted his first Toronto home run Tuesday leading off the fifth, going back-to-back with Springer to give the Jays the lead for keeps at 4-3.

After Kiermaier's catch, Manoah continued to struggle and gave up Nick Maton's three-run homer later in the second inning to put Detroit into a 3-0 lead. In the end, the Jays rallied with five home runs, including Alejandro Kirk's three-run shot in the eighth to win going away and improve to 7-4.

Schneider said before the game it's going to take his team a couple of series to feel an advantage over the opponents with the new outfield dimensions, including a super-short 359-foot alley in right-center. There are different wall heights, new angles. Balls might pinball all over the place out there. It will be fun.

"It's beautiful. They did a great job, phenomenal job," Kiermaier said. "In walking out here, everyone was blown away by it. ... The Blue Jays knocked it out the park and that's what they do. They take care of players, try to make it fun for the fans. We want to go out there on the field and make it fun for everyone who shows up."