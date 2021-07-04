Mike Harrington: Lots to ponder after Jays' long homestand ends in loss to Rays

More on the starters: Stripling has a 2.35 ERA over his last eight starters and Manoah already looks like a dominant frontline starter early in his rookie season. He set a franchise record with seven straight Ks here Friday while taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The Blue Jays' biggest concern right now is whatever is up with lefty ace Hyun Jin Ryu, who is 2-3, 5.35 in his last six outings since the calendar hit June. Ryu was 5-2, 2.62 in April and May.

The Vladdy Jr. Show: The crowds buzz at the start of every at-bat and roar at every fly ball Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits. He went 1 for 4 Sunday, with a first-inning double to left that was his 100th hit of the season. He fell just short of home run No. 28 with a long fly to right in the sixth.

At game's end, Guerrero led the Majors in RBI (69), OBP (.438), OPS (1.109), times on base (155), and total bases (200). He was second in home runs (27), tied for second in runs (66) and third in average (.336).