Mike Harrington: Lots of what-ifs for Blue Jays as playoff dream fades away

In the end, there was no tiebreaker chaos. The Toronto Blue Jays did the job over the weekend, sweeping the woebegone Baltimore Orioles. And things went to the final inning before they found out that 91 wins over the course of their Amazing Race-style season that included 2 1/2 months in Buffalo wouldn't be enough to get them to the playoffs.
"We became, in my opinion, the best team in baseball," second baseman Marcus Semien said via video call after the 12-4 bludgeoning of the Orioles in Rogers Centre. "But it was just a tick too late."
That's an apt description. Game day No. 162 started in tremendous fashion as George Springer belted a leadoff homer and then clubbed a grand slam in the third to make it 9-1 and end any suspense. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smoked an opposite-field shot in the fourth to give him 48 on the season and break Eddie Matthews' 1953 record for most by a player aged 22 or younger.
The New York Yankees, meanwhile, had just one hit over the first eight innings in the Bronx against Tampa Bay while trying to avoid a series sweep and the Boston Red Sox fell into a 5-1 hole in Washington. Just one of them needed to lose and the Jays would live to a Game 163 tiebreaker on Monday.
It didn't happen. The Yankees pulled out a 1-0 win on Aaron Judge's RBI infield single in the bottom of the ninth. Just as the Boston-Washington game was projected on to the Jumbotron in Toronto, the Jays' hope ended. Rafael Devers' 447-foot homer to dead center in the top of the ninth gave the Red Sox a 7-5 win.
The Red Sox and Yankees will stage the wild card game Tuesday night in Fenway Park. The Blue Jays are left with nothing but memories.
"It hurts," Guerrero said. "Knowing that you win 91 games and you didn't make the playoffs really hurts me, hurts all my teammates. That's just going to make me stronger and come back next year even better."
"Unfortunately our fate was in the hands of another team and that's just kind of is what it is," Springer said
The Jays had a 16-3 burst at one point late in the season and went 22-9 since Sept. 1. So there will forever be a tremendous feeling of what-if surrounding this Toronto season.
You're talking a team with a plus-183 run differential, the most by a non-playoff team since 2002. The potential Cy Young winner (Robbie Ray). Likely two of the top five in the MVP voting (Guerrero and Semien). Four 100-RBI men (Guerrero, Semien, Bo Bichette and Teoscar Hernandez). Seven 20-homer players. An MLB-high and team-record 262 home runs.
Playing without a home for the first 3 1/2 months was obviously a detriment, as the Jays were only a combined 22-22 at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. (10-11), and Sahlen Field (12-11). They spent their final month in Buffalo waxing poetic what things would be like if they could finally get home to Toronto, and their words proved prophetic as their 25-11 record by the shores of Lake Ontario represented their best winning percentage (.694) since the big top was opened in 1989.
"Surviving the three home cities, that wasn't easy," said manager Charlie Montoyo. "You're moving families, you're getting leases, getting out of leases to move to another place. The only team ever to have done that and then we win 91 games. This team, they deserve so much credit because that wasn't easy. I can say it now but you guys never heard it from us when we were in Dunedin, or Buffalo. ... That's the saddest part about not making it because this team deserves to keep going because of what we've gone through."
In the first half of the season, the Jays had a series of bullpen calamities that are hard to overlook when you ponder the big picture. One that's very easy to fret over was the June 25 Sahlen Field fiasco against Baltimore, when a 5-1 lead in the eighth inning went poof into the Western New York night and turned into a 6-5, 10-inning loss against a team that was on a 20-game road losing streak.
And in the end, don't forget a 1-7 record in Buffalo against Tampa Bay, New York and Boston. Those three June games against the Yankees saw the Jays carry the lead into the seventh inning and lose them all. Remember Aaron Judge climbing the right field wall to steal back a Cavan Biggio home run? Aroldis Chapman escaping a second-and third jam with no outs in the ninth to preserve a 3-2 win?
The Jays did, however, go 11-4 against everyone else they met in Sahlen Field. Quite the dilemma. They were so close.