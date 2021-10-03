Mike Harrington: Lots of what-ifs for Blue Jays as playoff dream fades away

"Surviving the three home cities, that wasn't easy," said manager Charlie Montoyo. "You're moving families, you're getting leases, getting out of leases to move to another place. The only team ever to have done that and then we win 91 games. This team, they deserve so much credit because that wasn't easy. I can say it now but you guys never heard it from us when we were in Dunedin, or Buffalo. ... That's the saddest part about not making it because this team deserves to keep going because of what we've gone through."

In the first half of the season, the Jays had a series of bullpen calamities that are hard to overlook when you ponder the big picture. One that's very easy to fret over was the June 25 Sahlen Field fiasco against Baltimore, when a 5-1 lead in the eighth inning went poof into the Western New York night and turned into a 6-5, 10-inning loss against a team that was on a 20-game road losing streak.

And in the end, don't forget a 1-7 record in Buffalo against Tampa Bay, New York and Boston. Those three June games against the Yankees saw the Jays carry the lead into the seventh inning and lose them all. Remember Aaron Judge climbing the right field wall to steal back a Cavan Biggio home run? Aroldis Chapman escaping a second-and third jam with no outs in the ninth to preserve a 3-2 win?