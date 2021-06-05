Mike Harrington: Long-term relationships have made Blue Jays, Bisons strong partners

Buczkowski said Shapiro was upfront in 2007 about what was looming. Everyone understood the Indians' baseball department wanted to stay but had no choice in the matter. The relationship remained intact. There were texts and chit-chats at Winter Meetings. When Shapiro and Atkins resurfaced in Toronto in 2016, things got rekindled.

"From the very first meeting after they were hired there, it was apparent that their philosophy was the way we remembered it being in Cleveland," Buczkowski said. "Their goal was to develop from within and hopefully have the beginnings of a year after year wave of good players coming to Buffalo like they did in Cleveland."

Sure seems like that's worked. Now, players don't stay in the minors as long as they used to. We didn't even get a full season of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette or Cavan Biggio in Buffalo. But we see the same development pattern. Those three, along with names like Teoscar Herndanez, Lourdes Gurriel, Jonathan Davis and Danny Jansen, were all regulars in Buffalo.

Right now, Guerrero is the MVP of the American League this year. The fans roar when he comes to the plate like no one we've seen here since Jeff Manto was sending baseballs to Oak Street more than 20 years ago.