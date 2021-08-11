Mike Harrington: Kevin Smith finds the range for Herd in first Triple-A season

+3 Bisons Notebook: A stellar opener at the plate and on the mound Five Herd pitchers combined on a two-hitter and Logan Warmoth's three-run homer was the big blow as Buffalo rolled the Rochester Red Wings 11-0 in their first home game since 2019.

Smith was tied for second in Triple-A in doubles (21), tied for fifth in home runs (three off the lead) and hits, and tied for fourth in RBIs. He was third in slugging (.575) and fourth in OPS (.950). He's easily the Herd's MVP and is still in range of league honors, which only Jhonny Peralta (2004) and Matt Hague (2015) have earned in the Herd's modern era.

A fourth-round pick in 2017 out of the University of Maryland, Smith hit .302 at two levels of Class A in the Jays' chain in 2018, but batted just .209 in 2019 at Double-A New Hampshire. He had 19 homers and 61 RBIs – but also struck out 151 times.

Smith didn't play last year in any games, instead spending his time at Toronto's Alternate Training Site in Rochester. It allowed him to work on his game without the worries of the scoreboard and statistics, and his first year in Triple-A has been a huge success.

"He's made adjustments that he stuck with in his approach at the plate," manager Casey Candaele said. "He gets out of it and he gets back into it real quick. And maybe a couple of years ago, if you were to ask him, he didn't get back into it as quickly. He's more confident with what he's doing. If there's a game or two that goes bad, there's not a whole revamp of what he's doing."

Smith concurred.

