Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ballparks are so much about sounds in every city, both on the field and off. But Sahlen Field has one set all its own.

You hear that “HEYYYYYYYY” at the start of the night and you know Mark Aichinger is in the house. And you often hear plenty more after that.

Bisons provide more dolls, more details on Mark Aichinger Bobblehead Night The first 3,000 fans through the Swan Street gate on Sept. 2 will get the bobbleheads.

The Bisons’ longtime superfan has been the talk of the park for weeks since the team announced a bobblehead day in his honor, which comes Saturday night against Indianapolis. And while the first 3,000 fans through the Swan Street gate starting at 5 p.m. will get the dolls – which depict Aichinger’s trademark “You Stink” taunt of opponents – the night will be a full celebration of one of the most unique characters in the history of Buffalo sports fandom.

“That’ll be a good one,” said a grinning Bisons manager Casey Candaele, himself a bobblehead honoree a couple of weeks ago and a player here in the ‘90s who has long felt Aichinger’s support. “I can imagine the energy that’ll be in this place come Saturday.”

You’ve probably seen – or more likely heard – Aichinger in his seat in Section 102 for the last 30 years or so. If you don’t know his story, it goes like this: Now 59 years old, Aichinger is the mentally and physically disabled North Buffalo man who sits behind the plate, roots for the team like crazy – and torments the opponents almost every game.

He is legally blind and deaf in one ear, and usually holds a radio to his ear listening to the game broadcast and a binocular to his eye to check out the scene around him. He has a voluminous collection of Bisons jerseys as well as caps from the Herd and other teams, usually brought as peace offerings from opponents.

Bisons players and staff have long forged bonds with Aichinger and looked out for him – and the team made sure a cardboard cutout of him was in his seat during the Blue Jays’ Covid-year games here in 2020. Big-league visitors were spotted laughing and pointing at the cutout during batting practice as they recalled their Triple-A visits, and several gave “Cardboard Mark” the you stink motion.

Dating more than 20 years to his days as an intern, GM Anthony Sprague has often given him rides home, or gone looking for him if he ran afoul on a Metro Bus trip. It was Sprague who gave Aichinger the news about the bobblehead night in July in a video the team published that went viral, with notice in places as far as England and Sweden. The highlight was Aichinger’s “Woooooooooooo” reaction when showed a picture of the doll.

The moment we told Mark... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wmCNUbjHUB — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) July 18, 2023

“I probably would have been a little bit more nervous when I did it if I thought it was going to be that big,” cracked Sprague. “We had no idea. I thought it would be like a cult following of all of us that that are friends with him and love him, more of a Buffalo thing.”

But the phones and emails came in from around the country with former players and staff members hoping to get sent a doll. The team collected video messages from many of them to be played on the jumbotron during inning breaks Saturday.

“It’s almost like a trip down memory lane when you talk to him about these guys,” Sprague said. “So many friends of his who he had an impact on.”

When it comes to Aichinger, Candaele is partial to Fan Appreciation Night in 1997. Like they do every year, the Bisons were handing out their end-of-season awards. That night, they slyly invited Aichinger on to the field to help pass out the hardware.

When it came time to give the annual Joe Byron Fan of the Year award, the winner was ... Mark Aichinger! So surprised by the news, Aichinger put the trophy over his head like the Stanley Cup when it was given to him. And then he paraded it toward the Bisons dugout, where Candaele and his teammates all erupted in applause and came to the top of the steps. And then 19,000 people joined in and the whole ballpark was standing and cheering.

Candaele, who first arrived as a Bisons player in 1995, agrees it’s one of the great moments he has seen here.

“Mark just brings it every day like a total fan,” Candaele said. “Everybody that has been in this league knows him from all the teams. They acknowledge him and it’s just a pleasure that he is so enthusiastic and loves the Bisons so much. The energy that he brings and the energy that he gets other people to exude when they’re here is pretty special.”

“There’s certain things that he just loves more than anything else,” said Sprague. “And we’re very thankful it’s baseball and the Bisons.”

How do you ‘Speak Mark’?

Communicating with Aichinger isn’t easy. He understands fully but usually responds in a word here or there or with sounds similar to “blowing raspberries.” Over time, you learn what he’s saying through the cues. You really have to learn how to “Speak Mark.”

When I’ve been in the stadium tunnel next to his seat for a variety of reasons over the years and Aichinger notices me there, he’ll usually say, “Why? Why? Why?” and point toward the stadium’s upper reaches.

He’s asking why I’m not in the press box. Valid question.

I went and visited him at his seat during Thursday’s game and asked him how much he was looking forward to his bobblehead night. He laughed, doubled over briefly, sat back up, pounded his hand on my shoulder and said simply, “Yayyyyyyyyyy.”

“It’s easier in person than on the phone,” Sprague says of Aichinger, who regularly calls the team offices to chat. “I know what he’s talking about. He’ll want to leave tickets at will call for someone and someone on our staff won’t know and they’ll be like, ‘How did you get that out of what he was saying?’ It takes a while. It’s a unique thing.”

“To this day, people go, ‘How do you know what he’s telling you?’ And I just say, ‘I know, trust me,’ “ added Jim Smolka of North Tonawanda, who sits across the tunnel from Aichinger. “My wife puts chicken in with the dog food and he calls my house and asks about the dogs and makes the ‘squawack-squawack’ and I know he’s asking if they got their chicken. You just learn it. Sometimes even I tell him, ‘I don’t know what the hell you’re talking about so fill me in.’ He gives me something else and I figure it out.”

Aichinger lives with an older brother, Greg. And his sister, Barb, takes care of many of his personal affairs. Smolka, his wife and three children (now all in their 20s) have befriended Aichinger for many years through meeting at the ballpark and have become a second family. Aichinger has spent time at their Little League games, gone on family vacations and even scored a goal at Smolka’s backyard rink. Smolka, a longtime season ticket holder, is usually his ride to and from the ballpark.

“My kids would be with him and people would shy away from Mark,” said Smolka, whose son, Jeff, became the Bisons head groundskeeper in August. “Now that they’re grown, it’s been an incredible learning experience about life and people in general for my children.”

“It’s unbelievable, shows what kind of family that is,” Sprague said. “You could say Mark is ‘Aichinger-slash Smolka.’ “

The big night

The bobblehead announcement has given Aichinger a new level of celebrity at the ballpark. At one point in the game each night in recent weeks, the team promoted the event during a between-innings break and then put Aichinger on the Bisons Big Board in center field. Inevitably, the crowd starts applauding and Aichinger turns to face them and pumps the volume to urge them on.

The Bisons will be selling T-shirts for $25 with a “You Stink” logo on them. Proceeds will benefit the Beyond Support Network, a nonprofit previously known as the Cantalician Center that offers services for children and adults with disabilities. Aichinger works for the center.

Aichinger will be around the park all day, even before the 6 p.m. game. There will be a half-hour photo opportunity with fans, he’ll throw the first pitch and the ballpark music playlist for the night will be his.

“I’m hoping it’ll be very festive,” Smolka said. “Mark will have his ego going. We already see that when he’s on the scoreboard now going, ‘More, more’. “

“It’s kind of just a given that one of the first things you’re gonna learn when you come to the stadium for the first time is who Mark is,” Candaele said. “It’s pretty crazy how he’s become part of it all in Buffalo.”