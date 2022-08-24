Mike Harrington: For Niagara coach Rob McCoy, seeing Wynton Bernard's MLB debut was a real treat

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Niagara University baseball coach Rob McCoy can't believe what a crazy time August has become. The Purple Eagles have two players in the major leagues at the same time for the first time since 1953 (when one of them was New York Giants legend and Niagara Falls native Sal Maglie), and have seen two of their own make their MLB debuts in the same year for the first time since 1923.

McCoy made it to Denver on Aug. 12 for the emotional debut of Colorado outfielder Wynton Bernand, who finally hit The Show at age 31 after 11 years in the minors. And if he can figure out when the call to the Seattle bullpen might come, McCoy might head to Detroit or Cleveland next week to see 2019 star Matt Brash, who is now lighting up radar guns as a reliever after spending his whole career as a starter.

"Sunday was about the most crazy situation," McCoy said this week. "(Niagara reliever and San Francisco native) Marty Cole was in the park in Oakland to see Brash and I text him, 'Let me know when they bring him in because Wynton is hitting and then I'll switch the channel.' So I see Wynton take his at-bat (during an 11-inning loss to San Francisco), and it's time to flip the channel and Brash is facing the A's. It was ridiculous."

Before he ever stepped foot in Coors Field, Bernard's debut was already a viral hit because of the video of the emotional FaceTime call he had with his mother to tell her he had finally gotten the call from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was hitting .325 with 17 homers, 74 RBIs and 26 stolen bases and was the PCL Player of the Month for July. McCoy made it to Denver's Coors Field to have an reunion with Bernard's mother, Janet, the patriarch of the family after his father, Walter, died after suffering a stroke in 2010 during Wynton's sophomore year at Niagara.

"I still get emotional thinking and talking about it," McCoy said. "His mom didn't know I was coming and and we've always just had such a great relationship. She was super excited to see me and I was excited to be there. (Former Niagara catcher) Jeff Calhoon played with Wynton in summer ball in Washington and he was there too. The whole night was surreal."

0 to 😭 in under 10 seconds.After 10 years in the minor leagues, Wynton Bernard calls his mother to tell her he’s going to the majors. pic.twitter.com/fYUlPPL9V8 — Garvin Thomas (@garvinthomas) August 15, 2022

McCoy saw internet rumors that Bernard was getting called up and left his former player a text, figuring Bernard was going to on the phone with his mother and brothers.

"He ended up calling me about 10 minutes later, and he was like, 'You beat me to it,' " McCoy said. "I told him, 'Well, I'll see you tomorrow.' I don't know that he believed me because the next morning, he was like, 'Hey, let me know if you need me to grab you a ticket if you end up coming.' And I'm like, 'I'm already on my way.'"

The speedy Bernard got his first major-league hit on an infield single – that was overturned from an out on replay – and went 1 for 3 with a stolen base in the Rockies' 5-3 win over Arizona. At 31, he become the oldest player to get a hit and steal a base in his MLB debut since the Cardinals' Joe Delahanty on Sept. 30, 1907.

Since then, Bernard has seen pretty regular time in both center and right field. Bernard entered Wednesday's game against Texas batting .323 in eight games (10 for 31). He has one double, two RBIs, is 3 for 4 in stolen bases, and has flawlessly fielded all 16 chances in the outfield.

Bernard had put together a decent minor-league career and Albuquerque was his fifth minor league team (he played in Buffalo in 2016 for the Toledo Mud Hens). But the right-handed hitter never had more than eight homers or 51 RBIs in a season, and changes in his swing this year got him noticed.

"I can watch him swing now and see the difference," McCoy said. "He's using the right side of the field and before he really didn't do that. It was mostly pull-side stuff. He had a very flat swing, never elevated the ball, not even when he was with us. His swing coaches have helped him stay on the ball longer to hit offspeed stuff harder.

"The hand-eye coordination thing was always elite. I'm telling you, I used to throw this kid (batting practice) in the cage as hard as I could. And I couldn't throw the ball by the guy. He could catch up to anything. The other night he had an RBI single to right center on a ball that he would have probably rolled over to the to the six-hole (shortstop) real hard before. But it would have been an out. Not now."

McCoy recalled throwing indoors during a long-ago January to Bernard when the freshman arrived at Niagara from his native San Diego. The ball always jumped off his bat.

"It sounded like a car accident in the Kiernan Center," McCoy said. "He would hit the ball so hard I was thinking, 'Wow, this is some special special stuff."

College baseball doesn't get a lot of pub in these parts but this has been a pretty shiny time for area teams. Led by MAAC Player of the Year Max Grant, Canisius made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in five years and gave a strong showing at its regional in Miami. St. Bonaventure had a brutal season but Frewsburg native Connor Grey was called up by the New York Mets from Syracuse on Monday after, like Bernard, getting as high as Triple-A before his career had to be reset last year in independent ball.

And then there's Niagara. There's Bernard and Brash. Infielder Greg Cullen, the 2018 NCAA batting champion, had made his Triple-A debut this year with Norfolk in the Baltimore chain. Tanner Kirwer has been a regular in the outfield for Double-A Arkansas in the Seattle chain. And as for the 2022 Purple Eagles, McCoy can still bask in the glow of one of the wildest in-season turnarounds in Big 4 history as Niagara started its season 2-24 (yes, 2-24) and finished it by going 20-8 over its final 28 games.

NU became the first No. 6 seed to win three games in a MAAC Tournament and to advance to the final elimination bracket game. Included was a 19-14, 10-inning win over defending champion Fairfield that saw the Purple Eagles eliminate the Stags by overcoming an 8-0 deficit and enduring a four-hour rain delay that stretched the game to a total time of nearly nine hours.

McCoy said schools like ours have to get players in unusual ways. They have to work with them, especially if they struggle early in their careers. And show belief in them. That's what Niagara did with Bernard.

"We are patient with them. And sometimes we have to go through some growing pains, but schools like ours are a real option," he said. "If you can play ball and you're athletic, and there's some upside, then it's possible anywhere. Look at the Griffs right now. They have two guys (Grant and MAAC Rookie of the Year Peyton Consigli) that are that are really good, maybe two of the best players that they've had since I've been here for 15 years. Our schools are a good option. Typically those guys will get a little bit more scholarship money, not have to pay as much for school and get a great education."

Bernard is proving you never know what might be next. And in quite a coincidence, what color jersey were the Rockies wearing for Bernard's debut? Purple.

"I saw a picture of him in the purple jersey posted by the Rockies (on social media)," McCoy said. "That didn't cross my mind until later but it's definitely an interesting thing for sure. Because he always looked good in purple."