Mike Harrington: Downtown finally felt like home for the Bisons on a lovely Opening Day in Sahlen Field

We've seen Bisons' home openers turn into meteorological mayhem in past years. Cold, wind, rain, you know the drill. There was even a 42-minute snow squall delay on April 12, 2000 that interrupted an at-bat by first baseman Chan Perry to the point where he cracked me up afterward by saying it felt like gnats were flying all around him.

So the first victory Tuesday in Sahlen Field was what was officially listed as a 57-degree day – the warmest opener since 2010 – and felt even better than that in the sun.

"Beautiful day in Buffalo," said a smiling Bisons outfielder Josh Palacios after the Herd's most important triumph of the day, the crisp 3-2 win over the Iowa Cubs. "I know it's not like that every single day here in April. So I think the heavens were raining down on us today."

For the record, he meant raining good feelings, and not the other kind. And the analogy fit because there were good feelings all over the park. The announced crowd was more than 10,000 and they were enthusiastic, standing and applauding to implore reliever Kyle Johnston to get the last out.

It was a day this franchise really needed. After the heartbreak of the canceled 2020 season and the chaos of the 2021 residency in Trenton, N.J., the Bisons really are home for the first time in three years.

"It was hectic last year," recalled second-year manager Casey Candaele. "And we didn't really know what was going on until, like, maybe a week or two before. Then we were going to Trenton and then possibly coming here and then that all worked out. (Spring training) was just more like a regular season and getting prepared, like, 'Hey, we're going to go to Buffalo and we're starting there and that's our home park and we're going to be there.' It was easy to get prepared for."

There were sights and sounds and hellos all over the park to revel in. Buster Bison got his own introduction. Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Ernie Young – a wicked bat and a clubhouse rock on the beloved 2004 International League champions – and Mayor Byron W. Brown threw ceremonial first pitches. There was a moment of silent reflection for the people of Ukraine. Lovely anthems by Grace Sullivan, the 11-year-old who has wowed the crowd at the last two Sabres' Kids Days.

General manager Anthony Sprague drew big applause when he briefly spoke and told the crowd, "We want to welcome everyone back to a FULL season of Bisons baseball."

The way the last two years have gone, that's no small feat. And it will be a full year. The schedule is expanded to 150 games, the most the team has been slated to play since 1964.

Conehead worked the crowd, like he has since the War Memorial Stadium days. Charlie the Butcher's beef on weck stand was back open after taking 2021 off. You saw lots of familiar faces walking the concourse before the game.

Candaele did, too, as he looked up in the stands. Before the game, the manager headed to the tunnel to great Bisons superfan Mark Aichinger behind home plate in Section 102. Aichinger is the developmentally disabled fan who has been at the park forever. In 1997, Candaele's last season as a player here, Aichinger was given the fan of the year award. He paraded the trophy over his head like it was the Stanley Cup as the entire team burst out of the dugout to applaud for him and the Fan Appreciation Night crowd erupted, too.

You hear his voice piercing the crowd day and night. He's into every pitch. Candaele was in a lot of serious baseball talk during his postgame session Tuesday when I asked him about Aichinger. His instant smile told you how he felt.

"It was great, man. I love Mark. He's our best fan," Candaele said. "He's always there. He's always supporting us and leading us on and I just felt like, 'Hey, we're back in town. Day one. Beautiful day, top if off and go say hello to Mark and get him going.' So it was great."

The Bisons got a stellar pitching performance from lefty Nick Allgeyer, who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Palacios, limited to just 32 games last year by a pair of hand injuries, belted a two-run homer to right-center in the first. The defense was solid, with gold-star plays from shortstop Eric Stamets and third baseman Vinny Capra keeping the no-no afloat.

"I think that's as good as we wanted it to be for first day, for opening day," Palacios said. "It was a blessing to go out there, win that game. Nick was throwing a no-hitter. That was pretty sick. Nobody wanted to say anything in the dugout. And even after the one hit that we all looking around, like, 'This guy could throw a one-hitter for us in the game.' "

Of course, it was just one game with lots of buildup. Starting Wednesday night, the Bisons get into the long grind with game two. Might get a tad chilly under the lights.

"The day was great. The fan support was tremendous. The players were excited," Candaele said. "I focus on pitching and defense, and we did those two things really well. The hitting will come. Just very proud of how they went out and played the way they did. Got to do it 149 more times. But today was a good day."

