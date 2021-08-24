Mike Harrington: Danny Jansen's strange 2021 season lands at Sahlen Field again

Jansen is a different story. He first injured the hamstring here sliding into third base during the June 6 loss to Houston and missed nearly a month. The situation against Boston was a crusher for the 26-year-old, Toronto's regular catcher the last two years.

"Pretty frustrating right then and there," Jansen recalled. "I walked all the way, had my head down all the way to the training room that time. It was really tough. I thought I was doing everything right."

Tuesday's return game came at designated hitter and the Bisons will stay cautious with Jansen the rest of the week

"He just has to see where he's at each day," Candaele said. "DH tonight, catch a game, depending on how he feels. That's how we move forward. And then the medical staff, whatever their recommendation is, will have a say."

Jansen said he felt good after his first night back on the field and expects to move behind the plate and catch at least half of Wednesday's game.

Jansen pulled a single between third and short in his initial at-bat in the first inning Tuesday, and also got in some extra running on a few full-count pitches to Cullen Large. Jansen also drove a long sacrifice fly to left in the fifth but perhaps the at-bat that will get the most scrutiny in Toronto came in the fourth.