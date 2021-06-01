Mike Harrington: Buffalo fans downtown will take this Toronto team to heart

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We sure have one weird relationship with the city of Toronto. If you're like me, you love the place and can't believe you haven't been able to go there in 15 months.

Think of all the cool things you've seen up there. The CN Tower, the Ontario Science Center, Casa Loma, all the crazy food at the CNE, the memorabilia at Wayne Gretzky's now-closed restaurant. We love Loblaws and Longo's and Kensington Market and ketchup chips (OK, I don't love those, but I know tons of people who do).

As Jays are wowed by Sahlen Field improvements, return to Toronto remains murky The Blue Jays are committed here through July 4 and it's expected they'll be making a decision soon on the homestand that opens July 16.

We even gave Toronto former Niagara University basketball coach Jack Armstrong, who has become a national icon on the air calling Raptors games for TSN while keeping his home in Lewiston. (The coach got some air time on Sportsnet while sitting in the Sahlen Field stands Tuesday night).

Of course, there's another side to all this. Monday night, we watched the hilarity of the Leafs going down harshly in Game 7 at home against the Montreal Canadiens. Just a colossal choke and now a referendum is at hand for all that's wrong with the "Shanaplan" of president Brendan Shanahan and the analytics-driven approach of boy wonder GM Kyle Dubas.

Sabres fans hate how the Leafs' loutish fans pile across the border and take over KeyBank Center most of the time when they visit, but things are completely different in baseball.