Mike Harrington: Bisons have responded at crunch time and division title is at hand

The stampede continues for the Buffalo Bisons. It's a historic run in the franchise's modern era and, barring some sort of complete collapse, is going to produce the Herd's first division title since 2005.

The Bisons won all seven of their games last week in their showdown series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and kept their momentum going Tuesday at Sahlen Field with a 3-0 win over Syracuse. They have a five-game lead in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East with 12 games left.

They have won nine straight overall and can tie the modern-era franchise record Wednesday night at 6:05. The Herd has won 10 in a row twice, in 2002 and in 2004.

Unless something crazy goes down, this division race should be over.

Its turning point moment probably came prior to last Tuesday's doubleheader sweep in Scranton, as manager Casey Candaele revealed veteran infielder Christian Colon gathered his teammates in the clubhouse for a talk in the wake of their 1-5 stumble at home against Worcester in the previous series.

"Christian Colon got them all together and said, 'Hey, this is essentially the playoffs right here. We're two games back. Let's get pumped up, and let's get some work done and see how we come out of this,' " Candaele said. "And they played with passion and desire."