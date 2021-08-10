Mike Harrington: Bisons, fans feel right at home in return to Sahlen Field

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was shortly after 6 Tuesday night just inside the Washington Street gate of Sahlen Field and longtime Bisons season ticketholders Al and Evelyn Hummer of Amherst were pumped.

Al Hummer, wearing a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. No. 27 Bisons jersey of 2018-19 vintage, and his wife are well-known regulars. They're on the KissCam just about every night, including in the second inning Tuesday. They shared the team's 2019 Joe Byron Fan of the Year Award for their amazing run of attending all 32 Triple-A All-Star Games since 1988.

+3 Mike Harrington: The long road finally arrives at home for the Bisons For the last 17 months, things have been completely haywire. The Herd was not home. That changes Tuesday night.

They came to four Blue Jays games this year, but this is what they were waiting for – the return of their team from Trenton.

"We had high hopes, really high hopes that they were going to come back," Al Hummer said prior to the Herd's (Re) Opening Night against Rochester.

His wife said she was happy to be back in their regular spot in Section 112 in the first row of red seats. She's sensitive to the sun and still recovering from too much of it during one Blue Jays game this summer.

Q&A: The lowdown on the Bisons' 2021 season in Buffalo You have questions on the Bisons' return to Sahlen Field? We have the answers, especially because a lot has changed in minor league baseball and the world since we last saw the Herd in Buffalo in 2019.

They were chatty, but wanted to make sure to unroll their sign so folks could see it. Featuring a big Bisons logo and large red capital letters, it simply said, "WE'RE BACK!"

Perfect. That's what Tuesday was all about.