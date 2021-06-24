Mike Harrington: After making errors, Blue Jays hoping for more hits on tickets

"Ultimately, our goal in Buffalo is to get as many people out to the games as possible," said Anuk Karunaratne, the Jays' executive vice president of business operations. "The pricing at the onset of the most recent group of games was driven by what we saw on the market, which was the only objective information we had about the Buffalo market for Major League Baseball."

Fair enough. This isn't the NFL or NHL, where we know what people will pay and what they won't. For MLB, we're all guessing. I think my range of $40-$80 was more reasonable, but we didn't really know until tickets for these games simply didn't sell.

So the Jays pivoted. They've started a "Flash" sale that runs through Friday night (enter Flash as the code at Bluejays.com/tickets). You can get seats in the last three sections in left field or right field for just $29. For some games, the top seats are only $68 and only for the Friday nights do they hit $85.

That's a lot more like it. And it sure looked like folks took advantage of that as Thursday's crowd of 6,264 was far more than what sales showed earlier in the week.

