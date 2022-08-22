Mets give Frewsburg native, former St. Bona star Connor Grey his first MLB callup

Frewsburg native Connor Grey had his contract purchased by the New York Mets on Monday, giving the St. Bonaventure graduate his first callup to the big leagues.

Grey, 28, joined the Mets' bullpen for Monday night's Subway Series game in Yankee Stadium. He has made 22 appearances (21 starts) this year at Triple-A Syracuse, going 5-5 with a 5.52 earned-run average while striking out 75 and walking 40 in 93 innings.

Grey is 1-0, 3.95 in three starts for Syracuse in August after struggling in June and July (combined 1-4, 7.28). He has made four starts against the Bisons this season (three in Sahlen Field), and has gone 1-0, 2.14 against the Herd with 18 strikeouts and seven walks in 21 innings.

Grey was a 20th-round draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 and made a combined nine appearances at Triple-A Reno in 2017 and 2019. His best season was in 2017 prior to getting to Reno, when he went 9-4, 2.61 at three levels of Class A ball while striking out 83 and walking only eight in 96 2/3 innings. Included in those numbers were a perfect game for Kane County.

Grey was released by Arizona after the 2019 season and did not play in 2020 when minor league baseball was canceled by the pandemic. He started last year with the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association before signing with the Mets and pitching with Class A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton.

During his senior year at St. Bonaventure in 2016, Grey set the program record for strikeouts in a season with 95, finishing second in the Atlantic 10 that season, and also moved into fifth place in program history with 201 career Ks. He finished second in the A-10 in opponents' batting average that season at .206.

Grey becomes the third Big 4 alum to make his MLB debut this year. Former Niagara pitcher Matt Brash is working out of the Seattle bullpen and ex-Niagara outfielder Wynton Bernard made his MLB debut for Colorado earlier this month. The Rockies open a series against the Mets Thursday night in Citi Field.