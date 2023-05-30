Matt Wallner collected three hits and drove in four runs on Tuesday to lead the St. Paul Saints to a 9-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field.

The Saints (28-22) and Bisons (24-28) will play the second game of their series at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Paul took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Andrew Stevenson led off by reaching on a fielding error by Bisons’ second baseman Davis Schneider, stole second and scored on a single by Jose Miranda.

In the sixth, the Saints made it 2-0. With one out, Wallner doubled to right. With two outs, Mark Contreras singles to left to score Wallner.

The Bisons broke through in the bottom of the seventh as Wynton Bernard singled with one out and went to second on a bunt single by Rob Brantly. Otto Lopez’s single to left scored Bernard.

The Saints answered with a run in the eighth when Miranda was hit by a pitch and scored on a triple by Wallner.

St. Paul put the game away with five runs in the top of the ninth. Jair Camargo greeted Bisons reliever Jimmy Burnette with a single to start the inning. Andrew Bechtold and Stevenson walked to load the bases. Miranda belted a two-run single and Wallner followed with a three-run homer to right-center field.

Buffalo starting pitcher Casey Lawrence (1-4) went six innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits and one walk. Lawrence struck out three.

Kenta Maeda, who is on a rehab assignment for the Minnesota Twins for a right triceps strain, pitched the first two innings for St. Paul. He didn’t allow a hit, walked one and struck out four.

Brent Headrick (2-1) picked up the win for the Saints, allowing one earned run on five hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

Trevor Schwecke led the Bisons’ seven-hit attack by going 3-for-4. Buffalo did not have an extra base hit.

Wallner went 3-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored for St. Paul. He finished a single shy of the cycle. Contreras also went 3-for-5 and Miranda was 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.