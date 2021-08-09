Mask mandates returning to Sahlen Field for Bisons games starting Tuesday

If you're going to the Buffalo Bisons' home opener Tuesday night in Sahlen Field vs. the Rochester Red Wings, make sure you remember your masks.

To move more in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and after consultation with Erie County health officials, the Bisons announced Monday that masks/facial coverings will be required when visiting the ballpark's indoor settings – regardless of vaccination status.

The mask mandate will essentially mirror what was in place for the Toronto Blue Jays' first homestand in June: Fans will be required to be masked in the restrooms, gift shops, club level suites and Consumer's Pub at the Ballpark (when not actively eating or drinking).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

+3 The prep work is fast and furious as Bisons point to their home opener Buffalo Bisons general manager Anthony Sprague was promoted to his post more than 16 months ago and still hasn't been able to see his team play at Sahlen Field.

It will also apply to media and employees who work in the press box. In fact, all Bisons' associates and game-day staff will be masked throughout the ballpark.

The team is also strongly suggesting that fans also use masks/facial coverings in all concourses and outdoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status.

Tuesday's game will be the Bisons' first at home since Aug. 29, 2019. It will be the opener of a six-game series against their Thruway rivals. All tickets for the 23-game home season are $10 and will be general admission. They are available at the ballpark ticket office on Swan Street or at Bisons.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.