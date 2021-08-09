 Skip to main content
Mask mandates returning to Sahlen Field for Bisons games starting Tuesday
Mask mandates returning to Sahlen Field for Bisons games starting Tuesday

Blue Jays Red Sox

The sun sets as the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Sahlen Field on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr.

If you're going to the Buffalo Bisons' home opener Tuesday night in Sahlen Field vs. the Rochester Red Wings, make sure you remember your masks.

To move more in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and after consultation with Erie County health officials, the Bisons announced Monday that masks/facial coverings will be required when visiting the ballpark's indoor settings – regardless of vaccination status.

The mask mandate will essentially mirror what was in place for the Toronto Blue Jays' first homestand in June: Fans will be required to be masked in the restrooms, gift shops, club level suites and Consumer's Pub at the Ballpark (when not actively eating or drinking).

It will also apply to media and employees who work in the press box. In fact, all Bisons' associates and game-day staff will be masked throughout the ballpark.

The team is also strongly suggesting that fans also use masks/facial coverings in all concourses and outdoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Toronto Blue Jays made Sahlen Field in Buffalo their home during the Covid-19 pandemic and shared expenses with the Buffalo Bisons for newly renovated clubhouses, batting cages and other improvements. 

Tuesday's game will be the Bisons' first at home since Aug. 29, 2019. It will be the opener of a six-game series against their Thruway rivals. All tickets for the 23-game home season are $10 and will be general admission. They are available at the ballpark ticket office on Swan Street or at Bisons.com.

