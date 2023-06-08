Luis De Los Santos’ run-scoring single in the top of the 10th inning game gave Buffalo the lead and the Bisons held on for a 5-4 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday at Toledo.

The Bisons (27-33) and Mud Hens (25-34) are scheduled to play again at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Buffalo jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Otto Lopez singled with one out and Ernie Clement walked. With two outs, Davis Schneider singled to left to score Lopez.

The Bisons made it 2-0 in the third when Lopez walked with one out, stole second and scored on a single to center by Spencer Horwitz.

The Herd went up 4-0 in the fifth inning when Tanner Morris doubled, Rafael Lantigua walked and Lopez singled to load the bases. Clement then doubled to left to score Morris and Lantigua.

Toledo trimmed the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the inning when Michael Papierski scored as Brendon Davis grounded into a double play.

The Mud Hens tied the game in the seventh on an RBI single by John Valente and bases-loaded walks to Davis and Justyn-Henry Malloy.

In the 10th, with Clement starting on second base, Schneider drew a one-out walk before De Los Santos singled to right to score Clement with the eventual winning run.

Lopez went 2-for-4 and scored twice for Buffalo.

Kyle Johnston (1-0) picked up the win with two innings of hitless ball. He struck out one. Matt Peacock earned his first save.