Luis De Los Santos’ pinch-hit grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Buffalo Bisons a 10-8 victory over the Worcester Red Sox on Friday at Sahlen Field.

The teams will play the fourth game of their series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

The Bisons (35-43, 1-2 second half) took a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Addison Barger led off with his second home run of the season, a shot to center field. Rob Brantly walked and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Otto Lopez. After a wild pitch sent Brantly to third, LJ Talley drew a walk and stole second. Both runners scored on a double to right by Tanner Morris.

But the Red Sox (41-37, 2-1) stormed back in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Stephen Scott singled and went to second on a throwing error by Lopez, Buffalo’s shortstop. A wild pitch sent Scott to third before Marcus Wilson walked. A sacrifice fly by Max Ferguson scored Scott, cutting the lead to 3-1.

With two outs, Ceddanne Rafaela singled to put runners at first and second and end the day for Bisons pitcher Yosver Zulueta. Nick Sogard greeted reliever Junior Fernandez with a single to score Wilson then Wilyer Abreu belted a three-run homer to right-center field to give Worcester a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Brantly homered off Red Sox reliever Ryan Fernandez to make it 5-4. Booser retired the next two hitters before Morris singled and was replaced by pinch-runner Cam Eden. Eden stole second, his 32nd steal of the season, and scored on Nathan Lukes’ double to center. Davis Schneider singled to left, but Lukes was thrown out at the plate to send the game to extra innings.

In the 10th, Worcester went up 8-5 on a three-run homer by Daniel Palka.

In the bottom of the inning, Schneider started on second base. Spencer Horwitz was hit by a pitch, but he was erased at second when Jordan Luplow reached on a fly ball that dropped in right. With runners at the corners, Barger singled in Schneider. Pinch-hitter Rafael Lantigua walked to load the bases. After Lopez popped out, De Los Santos came off the bench to hit a 3-2 pitch over the right-field fence to give the Bisons the win.