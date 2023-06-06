Luis De Los Santos went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs on Tuesday to lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 10-7 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens in Toledo, Ohio.

The teams will play the second game of their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bisons (26-32) took a 1-0 lead in the first when Tanner Morris doubled and scored on a single by Otto Lopez. After the Mud Hens (24-33) tied it in the bottom of the inning on a solo homer by Parker Meadows, Buffalo went up 2-1 in the second on a solo homer by De Los Santos. Toledo again tied it in the bottom of the inning when Jermaine Palacios tripled and scored on a wild pitch.

The Mud Hens took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the third. Bisons pitchers Jimmy Burnette and Jackson Rees combined to walk four consecutive batters to force home one run, and Donny Sands scored when Corey Joyce reached on a bases-loaded force out.

Buffalo answered with four runs in the top of the fourth. Davis Schneider walked and went to third on a double by Wynton Bernard. Rob Brantly struck out, but Schneider scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 4-3, with Brantly safe at first. De Los Santos singled home Bernard to tie the game.

After L.J. Talley lined into a double play to erase Brantly, De Los Santos stole second and Cam Eden reached on an error. Both scored on Morris’ double to left.

Toledo trimmed the lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the inning when Brendon Davis scored on a ground out by Justyn-Henry Malloy.

In the fifth, the Bisons went up 8-5 as Brantly doubled and scored on a single by De Los Santos, who eventually scored on a wild pitch.

The Herd made it 10-5 in the sixth when Spencer Horwitz walked and scored on a two-run blast by Schneider, his 12th homer of the season.

The Mud Hens got a run back in the seventh on an RBI single by Michael Papierski, then trimmed the lead to 10-7 in the ninth on a solo homer by Kerry Carpenter.

Morris also went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Brandon Eisert (2-1) picked up the win for the Bisons, allowing no runs and two hits over two innings.