The Buffalo Bisons’ offense exploded on Sunday, scoring early and often for a 21-9 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers in Gwinnett County, Ga.

The Herd (11-15) racked up 21 hits but only five extra-base hits.

Buffalo scored twice in the first inning on an RBI groundout by Davis Schneider and Jordan Luplow’s run-scoring single.

After Gwinnett (10-16) cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the first on Eli White’s leadoff homer, Buffalo went up 3-1 in the second on an RBI groundout by Spencer Horwitz.

The Bisons erupted for five runs in the third for an 8-1 lead. Luplow led off with a single and, with one out, stole second. Rob Brantly singled home Luplow and went to third on a single by Rafael Lantigua. LJ Talley singled to plate Brantly and put runners at the corners. Cam Eden singled to score Lantigua. With two outs, Horwitz capped the inning with a two-run double.

After the Stripers trimmed the lead to 8-3 in the fourth, the Bisons put the game away with eight runs in the fifth.

Lantigua greeted reliever Ty Tice with a single to center and scored on Talley’s double to left. After Eden walked, Otto Lopez reached on a fielder’s choice, with the runners safe on a fielding error by Tice to load the bases. Horwitz drove in two runs with a single and Schneider walked to reload the bases.

With two outs, Brantly drew a walk from reliever Kyle Wilcox to score Lopez and Lantigua belted a two-run double. Talley capped the inning with a two-run single for a 16-3 lead.

The Stripers battled back, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth and adding four more in the sixth to cut the lead to 16-9. But Buffalo ended any hopes of a comeback by scoring four runs in the eighth, highlighted by Schneider’s three-run homer, and another run in the ninth.

Talley, batting eighth in the order, went 6-for-6 with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored. Horwitz went 4-for-5 with a double and six RBIs, and Lantigua was 3-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and four runs.

Bisons starting pitcher Casey Lawrence (1-3) picked up his first win of the season despite giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Michael Soroka (0-1), who is trying to work his way back to the Atlanta Braves’ starting rotation while on a rehab assignment, took the loss. He allowed eight runs, seven earned, on 10 hits and no walks in three innings. He struck out one. Raisel Iglesias, the Braves’ closer, pitched a perfect fourth inning with one strikeout. Iglesias also is on a rehab assignment.

Joe Hudson and Braden Shewmake homered for the Stripers.