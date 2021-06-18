Lee and Michael Windhorst, father and son, to be enshrined by WNY Hall of Fame

Father and son, Lee and Michael Windhorst, veteran coach Joe Bauth of Erie Community College and minor league manager Fran Riordan, who is succeeding one level below the major league, are in the 13 member 2021 class for induction into the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame was organized in 1997 to honor players, managers, sponsors and others who have made sustained contributions to the highest level of amateur baseball in Western New York, especially in leagues such as MUNY, Suburban Leagues, AAABA, Cheektowaga Classic and American Legion.
The enshrinement dinner will be held in September at the Lake Erie Italian Club, 3200 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.
The Hall of Fame will hold its 15th annual Don O'Brien Golf Outing at 10 a.m. on July 14 at the Chestnut Hill Golf Course in Darien Center.
The 2021 inductees include:
The shutdown of spring training didn’t just put a sudden stop on things for players. Especially when it comes to the minor leagues, coaches and managers are all trying to push forward to make the majors someday, too. At 44, Canisius High graduate Fran Riordan is getting close. He was preparing for his third year as a Triple-A manager
Dave Acanfora, 1b, umpire. Played 14 seasons for West Herr team in Lake Shore Division of Suburban League after St. Francis High and Gannon U. Began his second stint as an umpire in 2013 and is still active.
Joe Bauth, coach. Played for Alden in Suburban League on teams that won All-Around and Rechlin Cup under manager Tim Stockweather. Head coach at Cheektowaga High, but better known as National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame coach at ECC.
Jerry Clark, umpire. Coached in high school and college (Hilbert), but honored as umpire after working many important games in WNY with partners Dennis Tutuska and Dan "Smoker" Smolinski.
Thomas Hesketh, p-cf. Stood out as pitcher for Lakeview teams in Suburban League after playing at Frontier and Fredonia State. Stays in game as pitching coach at Frontier, which won the last sectional AAA championship.
Rob Luehrsen, 3b. Began playing for Tonawanda in MUNY AAA and still playing for The Diesel, which twice has won NBF national championship. Set many records at Williamsville East and went on to college ball at UNC-Greensboro and Niagara.
Larry Magaris, c, 1b, of. Played for Tonawanda High sectional championship team in 1965 before Cortland State and Pfeiffer (N.C.) University. Eldredge Club player in AAABA, Classic and MUNY AAA. Later coached at Tonawanda High and managed seven WNY teams in Empire State Games.
Jonathan Mast, p. Hurler for Kensington High and UB before three seasons in Classic League and eight in MUNY AAA with Voyageurs, Braves, Manzellas and Mustangs.
Donald Moses, of, 1b and p. Played for Baker Victory High, South Buffalo Legion, AAABA Ramblers and ECC before years in Classic and MUNY ball.
Fran Riordan, 1b-of. Now manager of Las Vegas Aviators, a Triple-A affiliate for the Oakland A's, he played at Canisius High and Allegheny College and for Lakeview team before embarking on career in professional baseball. Manager of year in 2019 in Pacific Coast League.
Sam Sebastian, p. An all-star in CEBA who played for Cheektowaga Travelers, City Mattress, Mustangs, Fibber McGees, Ken-Hy, Piccolos and Butler Mitchell in MUNY AAA. Played college ball at Niagara and AAABA for Royal Printing.
Jim Wojcik, of-if. McKinley High (1972-75), ECC and UB and MUNY ball with Rockside 9, Continentals, Town Boys Club and Voyageurs.
Lee Windhorst, 1b. Retired Buffalo firefighter starred on Cornell Cup championship team at East High (1946-49) and with Simon Pures in MUNY and Cheektowaga Travelers in Classic and Clarence in Suburban League from 1956-1971 after service ball in the Navy and minor league stints.
Michael Windhorst, c-3b-1b. Will be enshrined with his father after playing for Clarence, Lancaster and Cheektowaga Travelers in Suburban and Cheektowaga Classic Leagues.
David Zielinski, p-1b-of. Started playing on Bolivar Town team in 1954. Later played for Orchard Park Legion (1962-76) in Suburban League.