Lee and Michael Windhorst, father and son, to be enshrined by WNY Hall of Fame

Father and son, Lee and Michael Windhorst, veteran coach Joe Bauth of Erie Community College and minor league manager Fran Riordan, who is succeeding one level below the major league, are in the 13 member 2021 class for induction into the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame was organized in 1997 to honor players, managers, sponsors and others who have made sustained contributions to the highest level of amateur baseball in Western New York, especially in leagues such as MUNY, Suburban Leagues, AAABA, Cheektowaga Classic and American Legion.

The enshrinement dinner will be held in September at the Lake Erie Italian Club, 3200 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.

The Hall of Fame will hold its 15th annual Don O'Brien Golf Outing at 10 a.m. on July 14 at the Chestnut Hill Golf Course in Darien Center.

The 2021 inductees include:

+2 It was Viva Las Vegas in 2019 for Canisius grad Fran Riordan, now awaiting another season The shutdown of spring training didn’t just put a sudden stop on things for players. Especially when it comes to the minor leagues, coaches and managers are all trying to push forward to make the majors someday, too. At 44, Canisius High graduate Fran Riordan is getting close. He was preparing for his third year as a Triple-A manager

Dave Acanfora, 1b, umpire. Played 14 seasons for West Herr team in Lake Shore Division of Suburban League after St. Francis High and Gannon U. Began his second stint as an umpire in 2013 and is still active.