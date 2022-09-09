L.J. Talley's home run produces win as Bisons split doubleheader with Gwinnett

L.J. Talley's two-run homer in the fourth inning snapped a tie and four pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Buffalo Bisons held off the Gwinnett Stripers 3-1 in the opener of a doubleheader Friday night in Sahlen Field.

The Stripers came back to win the nightcap 4-3 as red-hot Gwinnett right fielder Taylor Motter belted a three-run shot in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth. Motter homered for Gwinnett's only run in the opener and has gone deep five times in the first four games of the series.

Motter's home run opened the scoring, but the Bisons battled back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Davis Schneider's double that produced his first Triple-A RBI. The second baseman was called up earlier in the day from Double-A New Hampshire.

Prior to the twinbill, the parent Toronto Blue Jays called up Buffalo utility man Otto Lopez after putting outfielder Lourdes Gurriel on the injured list with hamstring issues. Lopez was batting .302 with the Herd and had a 20-game hitting streak earlier this season, the first Bison to reach 20 games since Kevin Pillar hit in 21 straight in 2014.

The teams meet again Saturday night at 6:05 (coverage on WGR Radio with University at Buffalo football on WWKB). It's the final Dog Day of the season, rescheduled from Tuesday due to a rainout. Dogs are admitted free to a designated seating area in right field.