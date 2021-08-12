Kevin Lester to be inducted into state Baseball Hall of Fame

Enshrinement to the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame along with Fred Handler, his coach at St. Bonaventure, is enough of a thrill for Kevin Lester.

When the retired Williamsville South athletic director looks around the stage Sunday afternoon at the Hilton Hotel in Troy and sees who some of his fellow inductees are, he might not be able to believe his eyes.

Besides being active in baseball as a player, coach, administrator, bullpen catcher, official scorer for Buffalo Bisons games, a scout for major league teams and an instructor in programs for youth, Lester is an avid New York Yankees fan.

Going into the Hall with him will be ex-Yankees Tino Martinez, Lou Piniella and other New York baseball heroes such as Carl Erskine, Jerry Koosman and the late Gil Hodges among others.

Lester can only imagine those major league standouts won't remember him as a catcher at Bishop Turner High, St. Bonaventure or the Muny AAA Buffalo Voyageurs. Who is this guy?