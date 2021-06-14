Just like last year, Yankees arrive in Buffalo in midst of major struggles

"I know them too well, and I don’t think there’s any getting used to freaking losing," Boone said. "Hell no. Get the hell out of here with that.”

Earlier in the interview, Boone acknowledged that the Yankees' character will be tested even more in this series. Outfielder Brett Gardner, the club's elder statesman, said the team isn't in panic mode.

“We’ve got quite a bit of season left, and we still have a little time left to figure that out,” Gardner said. “But you know every day that passes is a wasted opportunity.”

The Yankees will start Jordan Montgomery against Hyun Jin Ryu in a battle of lefties on Tuesday. Gerrit Cole will face Ross Stripling on Wednesday. Thursday's pitching matchup is uncertain, as Michael King is slated to go for New York, but presumed Toronto starter Steven Matz is a scratch because we was placed on the Covid-19 IL list Monday. The Blue Jays don't know what their plan is for the series finale.

"We really don't, but we do have options," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said prior to Monday's game in Boston. "It could be somebody from Triple-A, we could go with a bullpen day. We don't know yet."