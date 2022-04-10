Josh Palacios' RBI single in eighth gives Bisons win over Cubs

Nick Allgeyer and three relievers combined to limit the Iowa Cubs to three hits, and Josh Palacios drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Cubs 2-1 on Sunday.

The Bisons (4-2) will take today off before starting a series at Rochester at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. Buffalo is expected to send Thomas Hatch to the mound. The Red Wings’ probable starter has not yet been announced.

With the game tied 1-1 in the eighth, Vinny Capra reached on a one-out error by Iowa third baseman Robel Garcia. After Nathan Luke flied out, Cullen Large was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Palacios lined an 0-2 pitch from Ben Leeper (0-1) into left field to score Capra and give the Bisons a 2-1 lead.

Allgeyer pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, one walk with seven strikeouts. He got no decision.

Jeremy Beasley tossed two innings on one-hit ball with two strikeouts. Andrew Vasquez (1-0) got the win by pitching a scoreless eighth inning. He struck out two of the three batters he faced. Matt Gage picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Bisons took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on Capra’s leadoff home run to left. It was Capra’s first homer of the season.

The Cubs (2-4) tied it in the fifth on Jared Young’s one-out homer to right-center field off Allgeyer.

Large went 2-for-3 with a double for the Herd, who had only five hits on the day.