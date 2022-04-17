Josh Palacios' homer against former team lifts Rochester over Bisons

Josh Palacios, who started the season with the Bisons but was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals two days ago, belted a three-run homer to highlight a six-run second inning and lead the Rochester Red Wings to an 8-1 victory over Buffalo on Sunday.

Palacios’ blast came off Thomas Hatch (0-1), who gave up eight earned runs on seven hits and three walks over 4⅔ innings. Hatch didn’t strike out a batter.

The Bisons (7-5) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Nathan Lukes led off the game with a single to right but was caught stealing second base for the first out. Gabriel Moreno doubled to center field and Cullen Large singled to center to score Moreno.

But Red Wings starter Aaron Sanchez, a former Blue Jays starter, escaped additional trouble and went six innings to earn the victory. Sanchez gave up seven hits and two walks. He struck out two.

Rochester (7-5) took the lead for good in the bottom of the first. Andrew Stevenson led off with a single and scored on Luis Garcia’s triple to right. Jake Noll reached on a fielding error by Bisons shortstop Vinny Capra, allowing Garcia to score.

In the second inning, Richard Urena doubled to center, Tres Barrera was hit by a pitch and Adrian Sanchez singled to load the bases with no outs. Matt Lipka drew a walk to force home Urena, and Garcia belted a one-out, two-run double to make it 5-1 with runners at second and third. With two outs, Palacios hammered the first pitch he saw for a three-run home run to right.

Capra, Samad Taylor and Nick Podkul each had two hits for the Herd.

The Bisons begin a home series against Scranton-Wilkes-Barre (5-6) on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.