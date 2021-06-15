Josh Allen to throw first pitch prior to Thursday's Blue Jays-Yankees game

If you have tickets for Thursday night's Blue Jays-Yankees game in Sahlen Field, you're going to get an added bonus.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the 7:07 p.m. game, the Blue Jays announced Tuesday morning.

Hey Blue Jays Mafia 👀QB1 will be throwing Thursday's first pitch! pic.twitter.com/0eKk91ORp5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 15, 2021

Allen is in town for the Bills' mandatory three-day minicamp, which wraps up Thursday. The Bills open training camp July 27 at the ADPRO Training Center in Orchard Park.

First pitches have been mostly shelved around baseball for the last year due to Covid-19 protocols that have kept most non-playing personnel off the field. That has also meant no anthem singers, mascots or mascot races.

In addition, reporters have not been allowed in their customary perches on the field for batting practice interviews. Major League Baseball relaxed that rule on June 7 and Tuesday's series opener will be the first time the media has been on the field downtown since the end of the Bisons' 2019 season.

