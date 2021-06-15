 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Josh Allen to throw first pitch prior to Thursday's Blue Jays-Yankees game
0 comments
top story

Josh Allen to throw first pitch prior to Thursday's Blue Jays-Yankees game

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bills OTA's (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during OTAs at the practice fields outside Highmark Stadium.

 James P. McCoy

If you have tickets for Thursday night's Blue Jays-Yankees game in Sahlen Field, you're going to get an added bonus.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the 7:07 p.m. game, the Blue Jays announced Tuesday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Allen is in town for the Bills' mandatory three-day minicamp, which wraps up Thursday. The Bills open training camp July 27 at the ADPRO Training Center in Orchard Park.

First pitches have been mostly shelved around baseball for the last year due to Covid-19 protocols that have kept most non-playing personnel off the field. That has also meant no anthem singers, mascots or mascot races.

In addition, reporters have not been allowed in their customary perches on the field for batting practice interviews. Major League Baseball relaxed that rule on June 7 and Tuesday's series opener will be the first time the media has been on the field downtown since the end of the Bisons' 2019 season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How could the rest of the Bucks Nets series shape out?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News