TORONTO — Former big league slugger José Bautista is signing a one-day contract so he can retire with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays announced the deal on Friday. The 42-year-old Bautista is going to be added to the team’s level of excellence during a pregame ceremony Saturday.

Bautista played for eight teams during 15 seasons in the majors, appearing in his last game in 2018 with Philadelphia. He hit .247 with 344 homers and 975 RBIs in 1,798 games.

He is perhaps best known for his emphatic bat flip after crushing a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning of Toronto’s clinching 6-3 victory over Texas in Game 5 of their 2015 American League Division Series.

Bautista also was part of one of the more memorable rehab assignments since the Buffalo Bisons became a Blue Jays’ affiliate. The Bisons used an image of Bautista’s bat flip in promoting his appearance in Buffalo.

While recovering from a toe injury, he spent three games with the Bisons in July 2016 and more than 40,000 fans packed what was then Coca-Cola Field. His arrival coincided with one of the Bisons’ biggest promotions of the year, Star Wars Night.

The Bisons auctioned their Star Wars Night jerseys to support Compass House, a youth emergency center. Bautista’s game-worn and autographed jersey from the game was snapped up right away at auction for $600.

Bautista went 1-for-11 during the three-game series against Gwinnett.

“Thanks for your hospitality #Buffalo .....now back to work. Gracias,” he tweeted after the weekend series.

Bautista joined the likes of CC Sabathia, Manny Ramirez, Jim Thome, Jose Reyes and Edwin Encarnacion as big league stars who stopped in Buffalo for a rehab assignment, either with the Bisons or their opponent.

He was selected by Pittsburgh in the 20th round of the 2000 amateur draft and made his big league debut in 2004. He was traded to Toronto in 2008.

The six-time All-Star hit 288 homers during 10 years with Toronto, including a major league-leading 54 in 2010 and 43 in 2011.

A Bautista bobblehead, capturing the memorable bat flip, will be presented to fans entering Rogers Centre on Saturday.

“It’s been almost 10 years, surprisingly, and I’ve had a lot of conversations and done a lot of interviews and chatted with fans about it,” Bautista said this week. “It’s a great memory. It’s a great moment, and ultimately, I think that’s why we play the sport, to create great memories through the entertainment that we provide as a form of entertainment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.