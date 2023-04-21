Jordan Luplow’s one-out double in the fifth inning scored Otto Lopez and Addison Barger with the tying and go-ahead runs and the Buffalo Bisons held on to beat the Iowa Cubs 3-2 on Friday at Sahlen Field.

Buffalo (7-11) and Iowa (11-5) meet again today at 1:05 p.m. The series will wrap up Sunday with another 1:05 p.m. contest.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Christopher Morel homered on the first pitch of the game by the Bisons’ Luke Bard. Bard then retired the side in order.

Iowa made it 2-0 in the third as Morel singled with one out, went to second on David Bote’s ground out and scored on Matt Mervis’ single.

The Bisons, who were limited to just three hits over the course of a doubleheader on Thursday, cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth. Wynton Berard led off with a single and scored on Rafael Lantigua’s one-out double.

In the fifth, the Herd took the lead for good.

Lopez reached on an error and moved to second when Barger walked. With one out, Luplow drilled a double to right field to score both runners, giving Buffalo a 3-2 lead.

The Bisons’ bullpen took it from there as Junior Fernandez allowed no hits and one walk over two innings, and Nate Pearson earned his first save of the season.

Thomas Hatch (2-0) picked up the victory for Buffalo. Hatch allowed one hit and one walk over two innings. He struck out four. Bard allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks over four innings.

Brendon Little (1-1) took the loss for the Cubs.

Both teams had five hits in the game. Bernard went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base for the Bisons. He also was caught stealing.

Morel went 2-for-3 for the Cubs, and Nelson Velazquez hit a double.