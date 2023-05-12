Jordan Luplow’s three-run home run capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Buffalo Bisons an 8-6 victory over the Syracuse Mets on Friday at Sahlen Field.

It was the second game in a row that the Herd (16-21) scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Syracuse (16-21). The teams meet again at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

With the game tied 4-4 entering the ninth, the Mets went up 6-4 on Gary Sanchez’s two-run double.

But in the bottom of the ninth, Cam Eden led off with a single and Davis Schneider walked with one out. Spencer Horwitz, the hero on Thursday night, singled to left to score Eden, putting runners at first and second. Luplow then deposited a 1-2 pitch over the left-field fence to give the Bisons the victory.

It was Luplow’s second home run of the game.

Buffalo took a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Horwitz’s RBI single and a two-run homer by Luplow. Buffalo made it 4-0 in the second when Tanner Morris singled to score Tyler Heineman.

The Mets cut the lead to 4-2 in the top of the third when Ronny Mauricio drew a bases-loaded walk and Nick Meyer scored on Mark Vientos’ sacrifice fly. Syracuse tied it in the fourth as Jaylin Davis led off with a home run and Meyer scored on a wild pitch by the Bisons’ Mitch White.

Luplow finished the game 2-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs. Rafael Lantigua went 2-for-5 with a double and run scored, and Horwitz was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Heineman had a double for Buffalo.

Meyer went 2-for-2 with three runs scored for Syracuse. No other Mets players finished with multiple hits.

Hayden Juenger, who gave up the two runs in the top of the ninth, picked up the victory to improve to 3-1 on the season.

John Curtiss (0-1) took the loss for the Mets, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits and one walk over 1 1/3 innings. He struck out one.

Bisons starter Thomas Hatch pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts.