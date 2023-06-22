Jordan Luplow's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning provided the eventual winning run in the Buffalo Bisons' 2-1 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday at Moosic, P.

The Bisons (32-40), who snapped a three-game losing streak, will face the RailRiders (33-38) again at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Pitching dominated the game as both teams were held scoreless through five innings. The Bisons used four pitchers to get through five innings, with starter Kyle Johnson allowing no hits and two walks in one inning of work before yielding to Hagen Danner, who gave up one hit in one inning. Brandon Eisert didn't allow a base runner and struck out three over two innings before giving way to Hayden Juenger.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, meanwhile, used starting pitcher Tanner Tully to get through the first six innings. Tully allowed four hits and two walks. He struck out three.

Juenger retired the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the fifth before giving up a single to Brandon Lockridge. Bisons catcher Karl Ellison threw out Lockridge trying to steal second base to end the inning.

But in the bottom of the sixth, Estevan Florial, who was at the plate when Lockridge was thrown out, hit his 19th homer of the season to give the RailRiders a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Wynton Bernard drew a walk from RailRiders reliever Michael Gomez to lead off the inning. After pinch-hitter Tanner Morris struck out, Bernard stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre catcher Brent Rortvedt.

Pinch-hitter LJ Talley walked and was replaced by Cam Eden at first base. Nathan Lukes doubled to center to score Bernard, with runners advancing to second and third. Otto Lopez then grounded to shortstop Jesus Bastidas, who threw out Eden at the plate to preserve a 1-1 tie. After Lopez stole second, Spencer Horwitz grounded out to end the inning.

In the 10th, with Horwitz at second, Davis Schneider walked before Addison Barger grounded out, sending runners to second and third. Horwitz then scored on Luplow's sac fly.

Jimmy Burnette (1-1) picked up the win, pitching 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief. He struck out five. Jay Jackson picked up his second save.