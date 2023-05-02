Jordan Luplow hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to give the Buffalo Bisons a lead, but the bullpen couldn’t hold on as the Herd fell 9-8 to Worcester on Tuesday in Worcester, Mass.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on David Hamilton’s homer off Bisons starter Mitch White. Buffalo tied the game in the second on Cam Eden’s RBI single.

In the bottom of the second, Worcester went up 3-1 when Hamilton belted an RBI double and scored from third when Niko Goodrum was caught stealing second.

The Bisons trimmed the lead to 3-2 in the third on Spencer’s Horwitz’s RBI single and Davis Schneider tied it in the fourth with his fourth homer of the season.

The Red Sox led 5-3 after four innings thanks to RBI singles by Ryan Fitzgerald and Goodrum.

In the top of the fifth, Otto Lopez singled with one out and Ernie Clement and Horwitz walked to set the stage for Luplow, who deposited a 1-0 pitch over the left-center field fence to give the Bisons a 7-5 lead.

But Worcester tied it in the bottom of the inning on Fitzgerald’s two-run triple and took a 9-7 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Wilyer Abreu and an RBI single Jorge Alfaro.

The Bisons trimmed it to 9-8 in the eighth when Wynton Bernard walked, went to second on a groundout, stole third and scored on a single by Morris.

Bernard went 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base for the Bisons. Eden was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base.

Thomas Hatch (3-1) took the loss for Buffalo. He allowed four earned runs over 1 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox stole six bases in the game.