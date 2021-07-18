Jonah Heim takes away a lifelong memory from his hometown support

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It got to the point that Heim had to step out of the batter's box to collect himself before bouncing a chopper back to pitcher Taylor Saucedo. After crossing first base, there was more applause and Heim slowly walked back to the dugout. He was clearly looking at his family behind first base and all around his home park after what you would imagine would be the final at-bat of his MLB career at home.

"Obviously, I didn't want to ground back to the pitcher, so that was a little frustrating, but it is what it is," said Heim, who is batting .232. "Just a lot of emotions going into that last at-bat. A little frustration, a little joy, just all the emotions came up at one time and I just had to take a breath."

As for the game itself, Heim, pitcher Mike Foltynewicz and the Rangers' dugout were all frustrated with plate umpire Ryan Additon's strike zone. The Blue Jays had no runs with two out in the first, but eventually scored twice before Heim thought Cavan Biggio had struck out on a close pitch. Additon felt otherwise and Biggio eventually walked.

Lourdes Gurriel rocketed a grand slam to left on the next pitch for a 6-0 Toronto lead and that was that.