Jake Bauers hit two solo home runs on Friday to lead the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons in the International League opener for both teams in Moosic, Pa.

Bauers homered to center in the second inning to give the RailRiders a 1-0 lead.

The Bisons tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. Wynton Bernard led off and took second base on a throwing error by third baseman Andres Chapparo. With one out, Ernie Clement doubled to left, scoring Bernard.

But in the bottom of the fourth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead for good when Bauers blasted his second home run, this one to right-center field.

Casey Lawrence (0-1) pitched five innings in his season debut, allowing three hits and no walks. He struck out eight.

The Bisons were only able to collect three hits off five RailRiders pitchers. Otto Lopez, Spencer Horwitz and Clement had hits.

Matt Bowman (1-0) picked up the victory for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with 1⅔ innings of scoreless relief of Randy Vasquez. Bowman didn’t allow a hit or walk and struck out two.

Vasquez struck out six but walked five. He allowed three hits in 3⅓ innings of work.

Greg Weissert earned his first save with a perfect ninth inning.

Bauers had two of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s four hits. Willie Calhoun added a double and Oswald Peraza singled.

The two teams meet again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. Zach Thompson is expected to take the mound for the Bisons. Ryan Weber will toe the rubber for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

After finishing the three-game set against the RailRiders on Sunday, the Bisons will play their home opener on Tuesday against Worcester. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.