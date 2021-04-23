It's Warren Spahn Day in Buffalo as Hall of Fame lefty would have turned 100

Happy Birthday, Warren Spahn.

The Buffalo native who is baseball's all-time victory leader among left-handed pitchers, would have turned 100 today. He was born on April 23, 1921. In honor of the occasion, Mayor Byron Brown has proclaimed Friday as "Warren Spahn Day" in Buffalo.

Spahn, who died at 82 in 2003 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was a graduate of South Park High School and pitched his school to a pair of Cornell Cup Series championships in the Buffalo Public Schools. A portion of Cazenovia Parkway near his alma mater was designated "Warren Spahn Way" in 2004.

He started his big-league career with the Boston Braves in 1942, the same year he joined the U.S. Army. He served for four years during World War II and was a Purple Heart recipient before returning to baseball in 1946.

Spahn's career stretched to 1965, including 13 seasons of 20+ victories and 17 All-Star appearances. He led the National League in wins eight times. The Warren Spahn Award is given annually to the game's best left-handed pitcher. It was won last year by Toronto's Hyun Jin Ryu.

Said Brown's proclamation in part: