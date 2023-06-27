After taking two days off, International League teams return to the field Wednesday to start the second half of their seasons.

The first split-season of the Bisons' modern era ended Sunday with a 2-0 victory at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the second half will consist of 75 games.

The Bisons will host the Worcester Red Sox in a 1 p.m. matinee at Sahlen Field that the team has dubbed "Opening Day 2.0." Kids tickets will be available for $10 at the ballpark box office and Sahlen's hot dogs will be $2 all afternoon. The first 1,000 fans through the Swan Street gate will receive a voucher for a free soft drink or bottled water.

The six-game series against Worcester includes Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame Night Saturday at 6 p.m. – featuring the induction of Matt Hague, Jonathan Dandes and Pete Filson during a pregame dinner – and Monday's annual Independence Eve with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at 6.

The Bisons finished the first half 34-41, placing eighth in the 10-team East Division and 14th overall in the 20-team IL. The Norfolk Tides (Baltimore) won the first half with a 48-26 record, finishing 4½ games ahead of the Iowa Cubs (Chicago).

Norfolk will host the best-of-three IL championship series in September against the winner of the second half. If the Tides win the second half as well, they will host the team with the second-best record in the second half.

The regular season ends Sept. 24 and the IL championship starts Sept. 26. The Triple-A National Championship Game in Las Vegas against the Pacific Coast League champion is Sept. 30. Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers) won the PCL's first half with a 50-23 record.