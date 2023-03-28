The first March season opener in franchise history comes Friday night in Moosic, Pa., and the home opener is next Tuesday, an April 4 date at Sahlen Field. So there was Buffalo Bisons manager Casey Candaele and his coaches leading their group on a first workout Tuesday through the blustery chill of the early spring.

No one connected to the organization could ever remember a team workout here in March. And we know there's never been a modern-era game in the month. But with Triple-A baseball now a 150-game season and more off days built into the schedule, you've got to start earlier.

There were some pockets of rain Tuesday, enough for the Herd to not take batting practice on the field. But there was throwing and running and some groundballs. It's not spring training in Florida, but it's time to get real, too.

"I've played here before in April and I know it's just a matter of you just try and survive until it gets warm really," said Candaele, about to enter his third year as Buffalo manager. "You go out and just battle through everything. Everybody's in the same boat. If you can get the games in, it's great. (March) is something new that was happening. So we'll go out and we'll deal with it. Everybody's ready. I know that."

Toronto's spring camp in Dunedin, Fla., was singularly focused on winning a World Series and not just building a competitive club. Candaele said that philosophy filters through to the minor-league levels.

"That's been the talk from the get-go there," Candaele said. "And our role is to go out and compete, perform well and get them people if they need it at any time to achieve their goals. We have some young players to develop but the ultimate is what goes on at the major-league level, and how we can help them with anybody here to make sure they're ready."

Friday's opener against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders is a 6:30 start. Veteran Casey Lawrence, Buffalo's most valuable pitcher last year after going 9-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 26 starts, is the scheduled starter. But his wife just had a baby at the end of camp and his status is uncertain.

The Bisons play three games against the RailRiders, are off Monday and start a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday at 2:05 p.m.

Niagara connection

Former Niagara University star Wynton Bernard, who made his major-league debut last year for the Colorado Rockies, was back at the ballpark for the first time since 2016 with Toledo and is expected to be one of Buffalo's mainstays in the outfield.

Mike Harrington: For Niagara coach Rob McCoy, seeing Wynton Bernard's MLB debut was a real treat The Purple Eagles have two players in the major leagues at the same time for the first time since 1953 and have seen two of their own make their MLB debuts in the same year for the first time since 1923.

Bernard, a San Diego native, played at Niagara from 2009-2012, taking 2010 off after the death of his father to play at a California junior college. He spent 11 years in the minor leagues before his first big-league callup went viral last year due to a FaceTime call when he informed his mother of his promotion from Triple-A Albuquerque. Bernard hit .286 in 12 games for the Rockies and signed a deal with Toronto over the winter.

"That's pretty sweet. It's coming full circle," Bernard said. "Being back in Upstate New York area is pretty special. It's not home but I still consider it home because I was here for a couple years."

Bernard said he talked to several organizations but felt Toronto was an easy choice to make, and his feeling was backed up by what he saw in spring training.

"It was pretty cool, (Jays manager John) Schneider gave us a meeting on day one, he was like, 'It's all about doing the little things.' And you can see top down from rookie ball all the way to the major leagues, guys want to get better, do the (extra) 1%. So you've got everybody just doing little things every single day. And I think that's what makes a difference with the organization."

Bernard remains close with Niagara coach Rob McCoy and said he expects plenty of purple in the seats downtown.

"They tell me that they're gonna come all the time," Bernard said. "So I'm super excited."

More roster notes

The Blue Jays announced Tuesday that outfielder Nathan Lukes, the Bisons' most valuable player last year, has won the job in Toronto as the 26th man on the roster and won't start in Triple-A. Outfielder Vinny Capra and utility man Otto Lopez, who was a standout for Team Canada at the World Baseball Classic, have been returned to the Herd.

Lukes hit .285 with 11 homers, 61 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 111 games for the Bisons last season, leading the club in games, hits (122), homers and RBIs. The 28-year-old has played 626 minor-league games the last eight years.

"It's great for Lukey. He deserved to make the team," Candaele said. "He had another great spring. I think he was the last guy sent out last year. This year, different circumstances, he made the team and it's really good for him. He's had a great minor-league career and he's always put up good numbers. So it's really good to see that hard work, what he did last year and in spring has paid off. Really cool."

New Triple-A playoff format for '23

Major League Baseball unveiled a new split-season format for the International League and Pacific Coast League on Tuesday, which will culminate in a league championship series and a one-game Triple-A National Championship between the two league winners Sept. 30 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The first half of the season opens Friday and runs through June 25. After two days off, the second half runs from June 28-Sept. 24.

The first-half winners will host the entire best-of-three LCS in each league from Sept. 26-28. The winners advance to Las Vegas for the title two days later.

Durham was the winner of last year's Triple-A title. A championship has existed in multiple forms over the years and Bisons last played in one in 1998, when they lost to New Orleans in four games in what was a best-of-five Triple-A World Series in Vegas. There was no overall title in 2004, the year of the Bisons' last IL title.