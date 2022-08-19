IronPigs roar back from three-run deficit to clip Herd in the 9th

Josh Ockimey's sacrifice fly to left drove in the tiebreaking run in the top of the ninth inning Friday night as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs rallied for an 8-7 win over the Buffalo Bisons before a crowd of 9,452 in Sahlen Field.

The Bisons (61-53) failed in their bid to get 10 games over .500 for the first time since June 28. The teams have split the first four games of the series. Buffalo is 18-11 under interim manager Jeff Ware.

It was a wacky affair that saw the teams combine for 22 hits, 12 by Buffalo. There were six combined errors and the IronPigs survived to win despite making four of them.

The Bisons had a 7-4 lead with two outs in the seventh but Lehigh Valley put the next six men on to rally for three runs and tie the game. In the ninth, two singles and a stolen base put runners on the corner for the visitors and Ockimey lofted his fly ball to make a loser of Buffalo reliever Trent Thornton (1-2).

Vinny Capra drove in three runs for the Bisons, two on a first-inning single. Capra was one of five Bisons with two hits. That group included second baseman Otto Lopez, who extended his hitting streak to 12 games and is batting .510 in that stretch (25-49).

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 on "Hockey Night at the Ballpark." Sabres winger Jeff Skinner will throw a ceremonial first pitch and join teammates Kyle Okposo, Owen Power and Malcolm Subban in an autograph session beginning at 5 along with members of the Buffalo Beauts.

Autographs are not guaranteed, there is a limit of one signed item per player and the session will end promptly at 6. There are no photos permitted and hockey sticks will not be allowed into the ballpark to be signed.