The Buffalo Bisons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but couldn’t make it stand up Tuesday in a 6-3 loss at Lehigh Valley.

The Herd (22-24) and Ironpigs (22-23) square off again at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bisons got on the scoreboard in the first inning as Rafael Lantigua singled and Tyler Heineman walked, with both runners moving up a base on Davis Schneider’s fly out to center field.

Spencer Horwitz singled to center to score both runners.

But in the bottom of the first, Lehigh Valley scored four times off Buffalo starting pitcher Luke Bard to take the lead for good.

Jake Cave led off with a walk and went to third on a double by Sam Muzziotti. Drew Ellis doubled in both runners and scored when Jordan Qsar homered to center for a 4-2 lead.

The Bisons cut the lead to 4-3 in third when Schneider belted a one-out double and scored on single by Horwitz.

The Iron Pigs answered in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run by Weston Wilson.

Lehigh Valley made it 6-3 in the seventh when Cave led off the inning with a home run to left.

Horwitz went 3-for-4 and drove in all three of the Bisons’ runs. Luis De Los Santos went 2-for-3 with two doubled and a walk. Schneider was 1-for-3 with a double and two walks.

Cave went 2-for-3 and scored twice and Wilson went 2-for-4.

Bard (2-1) suffered the loss for Buffalo, allowing four earned runs on three hit and a walk over one inning. He didn’t strike out a batter.

Cristopher Sanchez (1-2) picked up his first win of the season, allowing three earned runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. Sanchez struck out two. Luis F. Ortiz walked one and struck out one in one inning of work to earn his second save.