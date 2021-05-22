Inside Baseball: When it comes to Blue Jays tickets, there are hits and misses

+3 Inside Baseball: Bisons know 'short-term angst' is worth another summer of MLB The millions of dollars the Blue Jays are spending on the park, albeit not on fan amenities, will ensure the club remains here, Mike Harrington says.

Did they think everyone in Buffalo wouldn't care about games against the Marlins and Astros? Wrong. It's Major League Baseball. Lots of folks were hopeful of getting a team of our own during the 1980s when then-Pilot Field first opened. Since the Jays and Bisons hooked up in 2013, the connection is even tighter with all the players that have come through here on the way to Toronto.

I hope for the next group of tickets the Jays reconsider these presales. It should be Bisons season ticket holders only. To the Jays' credit, there were seats available in the public sale on Thursday for all games. But probably not nearly as many as there should have been.

• "Dynamic pricing" is terrible. People in this market are used to the Sabres' system, where different games have different prices based on opponent and day of the week. But the prices are the prices if you buy in October or February. Dynamic pricing is like what you see for the airline and hotel industry, where supply and demand change the prices by the day and maybe even by the hour.

Prices on Tuesday when the games first went on sale weren't the prices on Wednesday and weren't the prices on Thursday. We expect the Yankees games to be a lot more. But set the price and keep it. It shouldn't go up $3 to $5 a ticket from Tuesday to Wednesday and Wednesday to Thursday. And it did.