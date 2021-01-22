Inside Baseball: Unpleasant times for the Baseball Hall of Fame and its voters

What a sad year 2020 was for the Baseball Hall of Fame. And 2021 isn't starting any better.
We lost seven inducted legends in '20, more than any previous year and one more than the previous four years combined. We couldn't gather on the hill in Cooperstown because of the pandemic and look at the roll call of who won't be there the next time we do.
Lou Brock. Whitey Ford. Bob Gibson. Al Kaline. Joe Morgan. Tom Seaver. Phil Niekro.
And 2021 is going the same way as we've already lost Tommy Lasorda and Don Sutton and then were stunned by Friday's news that Hank Aaron died at 86. Those are the players and the kind of people we revere as Hall of Famers.
(Also in 2020, we sent RIPs to Don Larsen, Dick Allen, Tony Fernandez and Jimmy Wynn).
Meanwhile, when the voting for the Class of 2021 by the Baseball Writers Association of America is announced on MLB Network on Tuesday, we all might have to hold our noses while the results are unveiled and any new Hall of Famers are named. They won't remotely earn the same sort of reverence.
Judging from early returns from Hall tracker extraordinaire Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs on Twitter), it's possible no one will get the 75% of the vote required. That might be preferable.
Let Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller have their day owed from last summer in some form, without the swirl of controversy that will accompany Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens.
And in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, do we really want Curt Schilling getting inducted? I think not. But he got 70% of the vote last year so it might happen. And sadly, I'll be part of the reason.
Your ballot had to ve postmarked – remember, snail mail only – by Dec. 31 to be counted. For the fourth straight year, I marked Schilling's name. It's what I said I would do when I didn't vote for him in 2017 as a personal protest for his tweet of a photograph at a Minneapolis Trump rally with the words "Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some Assembly Required."
In this view, it's a surprise Schilling isn't already in the Hall. He's the greatest postseason starter of at least the last 40 years and probably longer. He had more than 3,000 strikeouts and the highest strikeout-to-walk ratio in history. I'm not big on the Hall's wide-open character clause because there are miscreants inducted across the decades, and Schilling hasn't been able to keep his mouth – or his Twitter feed – shut much since he retired. It's normally just off-putting, but he went to completely another level when he tweeted support of the Capitol insurrection.
Said Schilling: "You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for Air Jordan’s and big screens. Sit back (expletive), and watch folks start a confrontation for (expletive) that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption. #itshappening.”
Just plain vile. I hope Schilling doesn't get in. And if he does, what in the world kind of speech does he give? Here's hoping we don't find out. In 2021, we don't need that stain on Cooperstown.
So who got this vote?
You can check up to 10 names and I feel no compulsion to do that every year, despite the monotonous insistence on social media that every voter do just that. Do you want a real Hall of Fame or a Hall of Very Good? I checked off six names this year.
"Big Hall" voters check off 10 names every time, even in years like this when I don't feel there's remotely 10 legitimate candidates. We should take more of a "Small Hall" approach, that too many borderline guys have been inducted in recent years.
(And before you hit me with "Harold Baines," a reminder the writers never gave him more than 7% of the vote. He got in last year thanks to wheeling and dealing on an Eras Committee that included proponents like Tony LaRussa and Jerry Reinsdorf.)
I have four returnees on the ballot and it looks like this:
Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens: No change on the last two from previous years. Bonds and Clemens might be the greatest at their position, even as they played in an era where PED use was clearly rampant. And remember they played in the pre-testing years.
Andy Pettitte: I don't feel he will ever get 75% of the vote or even close to it but that makes no difference here. The votes go to who I think is worthy, with no consideration given to if I think they'll actually get elected. Sure, Pettitte benefitted from run support and Mariano Rivera. But 256 regular-season wins and an MLB-record 19 in the postseason still count to his name. So does being the most prominent starter on the Yankees' '90s dynasty. Analytics have absurdly devalued wins among starters, too, so Pettitte's career is going to look even better as time moves on.
Also getting my call
Scott Rolen: Here's a guy whose career was clearly better in the rear-view mirror than you felt when you were watching him. His support is rapidly growing like Larry Walker's did, and at a position that is oddly underrepresented. Among third basemen, Rolen is ninth all-time in Wins Above Replacement (70.1). He's an eight-time Gold Glove winner (behind only Mike Schmidt and Brooks Robinson), seven-time all-star and hit 316 home runs.
Andruw Jones: Are you voting for the player who starred for the Braves from 1996-2007 or eliminating the guy who flamed out due to injuries with four teams from 2008-2012? At his peak, Jones was easily the best defensive center fielder in the game and FanGraphs says he's the best of all time, even ahead of Willie Mays. He won 10 straight Gold Gloves and hit 434 home runs in his career. He was a victim of a crowded ballot in past years. He shouldn't be anymore.
The vexing Vizquel decision
I voted for Omar Vizquel in 2019 and dropped him from the ballot last year out of indecisiveness. The longtime virtuoso at shortstop in Cleveland is perhaps the most polarizing candidate on the ballot, non-Clemens or Bonds division. It's just plain odd how social media tries to bury people who vote for him.
I had a lot of dealings with Vizquel and covered close to 200 of his regular-season and postseason games with the Indians from 1995-2004. He's the best defensive shortstop on a day-to-day basis I've ever seen live in my time as a voter. And you can't sneeze at 2,877 hits and 2,968 games over 24 years.
Yes, Vizquel is a compiler. Yes, nearly 2,300 of his hits were singles. Yes, a lifetime slugging percentage of .352 and OPS of .688 and no top-15 MVP finishes gives a lot of pause.
But what about 11 Gold Gloves at a key defensive position? That shouldn't be so easy to discount. Nor should longevity.
In the end, it became easy for me to forestall the Vizquel decision another year when the Athletic released a report in mid-December that documented how Vizquel was accused of domestic abuse by his wife as far back as 2011. Vizquel has yet to be charged and strongly denied the allegations, but I felt it best to let this legal situation play out before making a call on his Hall status. He's still got another seven years on the ballot.
Also close
Todd Helton: The Rockies sent voters a 19-page PDF on his candidacy, something the Mariners did to help Edgar Martinez along until his induction last year.
Helton posted a career slash line of .316/.414/.539 and the only six players with equal or higher averages in each category are Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig, Rogers Hornsby, Stan Musial, Babe Ruth and Ted Williams. He had 2,519 hits and 369 homers in 17 seasons.
The team is very open about the elephant in the room, too. Helton's career OPS at Coors Field of 1.048 is much higher than his .855 on the road, the fifth-largest differential ever. But Helton's peak years from 2000-04 still featured a .973 OPS on the road. You never thought of him as a Hall of Famer when he was a player and more hindsight is required here.
There's a lot of love out there for Bobby Abreu, Jeff Kent, Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner. They're not getting any here. As I've stated in previous years, Sammy Sosa and Manny Ramirez aren't getting this vote either. Ramirez would otherwise be worthy but got nailed for PEDs after testing began, unlike Bonds and Clemens.
Thanks for playing
I did not vote for any first-timers this year. Nonetheless, making the ballot is an achievement so you should give it up to Mark Buehrle, A.J. Burnett, Michael Cuddyer, Dan Haren, LaTroy Hawkins, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Aramis Ramirez, Nick Swisher, Shane Victorino and Barry Zito for being listed.
I bet Buehrle and Hunter get the 5% of the vote required to stay on the ballot. I thought about them and Zito but "Small Hall" thoughts abound.
The final ballot
So to recap alphabetically, I voted for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Andruw Jones, Andy Pettitte, Scott Rolen and Curt Schilling.
Stay tuned for an interesting 2022 ballot, which will mark the last hurrah for Bonds, Clemens and Schilling if they don't get in this year – and the first appearance by David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez. Should make for some interesting chatter.