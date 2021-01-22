Inside Baseball: Unpleasant times for the Baseball Hall of Fame and its voters

Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens: No change on the last two from previous years. Bonds and Clemens might be the greatest at their position, even as they played in an era where PED use was clearly rampant. And remember they played in the pre-testing years.

Andy Pettitte: I don't feel he will ever get 75% of the vote or even close to it but that makes no difference here. The votes go to who I think is worthy, with no consideration given to if I think they'll actually get elected. Sure, Pettitte benefitted from run support and Mariano Rivera. But 256 regular-season wins and an MLB-record 19 in the postseason still count to his name. So does being the most prominent starter on the Yankees' '90s dynasty. Analytics have absurdly devalued wins among starters, too, so Pettitte's career is going to look even better as time moves on.

Also getting my call

Scott Rolen: Here's a guy whose career was clearly better in the rear-view mirror than you felt when you were watching him. His support is rapidly growing like Larry Walker's did, and at a position that is oddly underrepresented. Among third basemen, Rolen is ninth all-time in Wins Above Replacement (70.1). He's an eight-time Gold Glove winner (behind only Mike Schmidt and Brooks Robinson), seven-time all-star and hit 316 home runs.