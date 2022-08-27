Inside Baseball: Thirty years later, iconic World Series catch by Bisons coach Devon White remains a hit in Toronto

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

TORONTO – They rode back on the field of Rogers Centre in convertibles, the roars of more than 44,000 fans behind them. Many in the crowd lived the memories of 1992, many others were too young to remember but have watched the videos and heard the stories.

To Devon White, the Blue Jays' Gold Glove center fielder who has been a Bisons coach since 2017, Canada's first World Series champion lives forever. And he got quite the reception when he came in on the back of his car with Joe Carter as part of the Jays' 30th anniversary celebration here Saturday.

"Look at the names you're with," White marveled as we chatted during the Bisons' homestand this week in Sahlen Field. "When you're linked with the Dave Winfields, the Joe Carters and all those guys, it's always going to bring back memories. And when you go and you see them and get together, we have aged but that's all. We still keep in touch. So it's definitely a good thing."

A grand entrance for all the ‘92 #Bluejays included Devon White and Joe Carter. #Bisons pic.twitter.com/97GpOuNh0V — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) August 27, 2022

The Blue Jays went back to back in '92 and 1993, the latter on Carter's iconic walkoff home run against Philadelphia's Mitch Williams. But it's easy to forget that they were largely considered chokers before then. They had been in contention every year since 1983 and had lost in the ALCS three times, including White's debut season in 1991 when a favored Toronto team lost in five games to Minnesota.

Beating Oakland in six games in the 1992 ALCS finally got the Jays over a huge hurdle and into their first World Series, where they beat Atlanta in six.

"We didn't want to take the stigma from the past of what they had done," White said. "We just knew we were a new generation. There was really a new set of players. We came in with different ideas and different athletic abilities than some of the teams in the past. So we just didn't rely on what people were saying about us. Sure, we heard a lot about the past that we get there and we choke. But that wasn't the case."

White was involved in two huge plays in the World Series and is most notably remembered for his backhand leaping catch against the center field wall in Game 3 that the Jays nearly turned into a triple play. Going full speed with his back to the plate ala Willie Mays in 1954, White made the catch on David Justice's liner and rifled the ball back to the infield, where Deion Sanders – then dabbling in baseball, remember – and Terry Pendleton got confused on the bases.

Pendleton was out for passing Sanders, who was then caught in a rundown. White had fired the ball back to Roberto Alomar at second to get things going and third baseman Kelly Gruber tagged out Sanders on the heel for what would have been the first World Series triple play since 1920. But umpire Bob Davidson blew the call and ruled Sanders safe, and White noted instant replay of today would have taken care of that.

"What's actually more fun for me is I hear the story of the catch thousands of times or even more from people," White said. "It's not just me telling the story. And it's never really came out the same word for word from me each time, because everything was was going so fast. You go back and you think about everything, I've always said that it's not only the catch, it's the throw and the rundown that makes everybody so excited. It would have been a triple play. But things could have changed so you never know. We'll take what we have."

Carter was playing right field that night and leaked toward second base in case he was needed for that rundown. He still recalls White's catch as one of the key plays of the entire series.

"To see Devo run that ball down and throw it back in to what should have been a triple play, I knew I had to start making my way to second base," Carter said Saturday. "There should have been a rundown but Kelly wanted to show how fast he was and not throw the ball (drawing laughter from reporters). Just a tremendous play in that World Series. We won all four games by one run. If that ball falls, we're doomed, we're dead."

Carter and Alomar came from San Diego following the 1990 season and White from California the same time. All three helped transform the Jays from a team that was close to one that finally reached the top rung of the game.

"It was awesome," Carter said. "Really, I was eating my popcorn because I bought a ticket. I was just sitting there watching it. I had an easy life plan in right field, because we had Robbie in front of me and then 'Devo' to my right. And so all I was responsible for was like this 2-foot area in right field and they covered everything else."

The Game 6 clincher in Atlanta is burned into the memories of the Class of '92 as well as Toronto fans. The Blue Jays had a 2-1 lead in the ninth but closer Tom Henke couldn't hold it and the game went extra innings. Toronto went ahead, 4-2, on a Winfield double into the left-field corner and held on for a 4-3 win as Carter made the last out at first as pitcher Mike Timlin cleanly fielded Otis Nixon's bunt and fired to the bag with the tying run at third.

White scored the first run on Winfield's double but said this week he had no thoughts that he had just scored on the hit that won a World Series.

"All I was thinking was we got the lead, we've got to hold it because the game is never over until the last out is made and that was certainly the case in that game," White sad. "We kept ourselves accountable through the whole season and with that group, we just never celebrated until the whole series was over. We beat Oakland and we knew we weren't finished yet. We had to keep going. We didn't get too high. We didn't get too low."

Going through stretches of highs and lows, of course, has been an acute problem for this year's Blue Jays, who will probably sneak into the playoffs and then take their chances in a season when the Astros and Yankees have been ahead of the AL for much of the season.

"They still have the opportunity to get there in the playoffs and make a difference," White said. "I think it's got to come together. That comes from learning each other, being around each other and being one unit. They can get there."

White, 59, retired as a player following the 2001 season and has been in coaching off and on since 2008 with Washington, the Chicago White Sox and the Jays. He is the longest-tenured coach in the Bisons' modern era, joining the club in 2017 and serving as hitting coach, outfield and baserunning coach and this year's hybrid role of outfield, running and third-base coach.

The Bisons are still hanging around in the International League East race even with a depleted roster and the loss of manager Casey Candaele to Toronto, and White said he's been impressed at their battle level all season.

"They're very young also and they're looking for more maturity and a little bit more feel for the game," he said. "But they're right there. They're not far at all. ... It's a scrappy little team. We don't have a lot of power, but we put up runs and we get the hits and we play pretty good defense."

White got a few weeks in the big leagues as Toronto's first-base coach while Mark Budzinski was on leave after the death of his daughter, and admitted he's going to take stock of his career after the season.

"I'm comfortable in the organization, of course. But there comes a time for everything," White said. "Each year you always wonder am I going to be back? And nobody knows that answer yet. I've been in the Blue Jays organization for a long time and coaching here for the five years, we'll see what holds at the end of the year."