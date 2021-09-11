Inside Baseball: Talk from World Series hero Christian Colon spurred Bisons' record streak

"I felt like we were kind of playing and worried about what's going to happen that was going to be bad in the game," Colon recalled prior to the game against Syracuse here on Thursday. "We were expecting something bad to happen, just expecting it. And I kind of just sensed that all series against Worcester, whether it was errors, getting down in the first inning or a bad call, things that we couldn't control.

"So getting the team over there together, I said, 'Hey, let's just not worry about things that we can't control. Pull for each other and at the end of the day, let's just hang out in that positive mindset. We're gonna strike out, right? We're gonna make errors, we're gonna get bad calls. Let's just move on past it right now. Before it happens. And it just seemed to really click. This is a special group. There's a lot of guys who have been big leaguers here. You just don't see a Triple-A team be this engaged, work this hard or care about one another. "

"He just said he wanted to have a meeting but just the players, no coaches," recalled manager Casey Candaele. "So they shut the door and we let it be. I don't know what they discussed or what they talked about. But at the end of it, I heard there was a standing ovation, a lot of cheering going on and they were excited.