Inside Baseball: Scott Rolen in the Hall of Fame? It's OK, but this sure is a different time for the voters

I saw Scott Rolen play third base live plenty of times, including a pair of World Series and several games in Toronto when he played for the Blue Jays at the end of his career.

Never once did I think to myself I was looking at a future Hall of Famer in action – and I've had that thought about others plenty of times sitting in ballparks the last 30 years.

I still can't believe that Don Mattingly, Keith Hernandez, Dale Murphy and Lou Whitaker aren't in the Hall. But now Scott Rolen is – and I voted for him the last three years? (Don't blame me about the other guys. I didn't have a ballot yet.)

So what in the world is going on in the mind of this Hall of Fame voter?

You have to study and ponder much more now. The eye test matters – and Rolen's 0-for-15 during the Cardinals' 2004 World Series sweep at the hands of the Red Sox gnawed at me but his .421 in 2006 against Detroit helped. Still, it should be the entirety of a player's resume and not a small snippet in time of one aspect that should matter most.

I voted for Rolen and I'm glad he was elected last week when the ballot totals were revealed. It's supposed to be hard to get into the Hall and needing 75% of the vote shows that. But a shutout twice in three years by the Baseball Writers Association of America would not have been good, and Rolen's election shows evolution, especially now that we're finally done with the annual Bonds-Clemens-Schilling question.

Rolen earned eight Gold Gloves at the hot corner, which is an oddly underrepresented position. He belted 316 home runs. Durability matters, especially when you're talking 17 years at third base. Being a good baserunner matters. Rolen was a seven-time All-Star but had only one top-10 MVP finish, a fourth in 2004. He had only 2,077 hits and a career batting average of .281. But nine seasons in his league's top 10 in fielding percentage is mighty impressive.

Rolen is one of the more polarizing candidates to make it. He screams Hall of Very Good but you're going to have to rely more on defense and baserunning and analytics because so many of the "automatic" numbers are hard to reach now.

Miguel Cabrera got to 3,000 hits last season but it might be years before we see anyone else. And it seems like almost no pitchers will ever win 300 games again (Justin Verlander is the active leader at 244). Having 500 home runs isn't an automatic ticket anymore in the wake of the PED days.

The voting process is far more nuanced and arduous now and that's good. Players who deserve deeper consideration can get it. You can vote for a maximum of 10 players. I feel no pressure whatsoever to vote for 10. If you're not Hall-worthy, you don't get the vote. Some years, I've voted for 10 and some years I haven't. Every year is different. This year, there were six boxes checked, with four holdovers and one first-time-on-the-ballot choice.

A look at the five others checked here aside from Rolen:

Todd Helton: He got up to 72.2% this year so that essentially makes him a lock. More than 2,500 hits and a .953 OPS. Sure, his numbers got some help from playing in Denver's Coors Field but it's not like they fell through the floor on the road. Easy choice.

Andruw Jones: He's up to 58.1% but it still baffles me. This should be a slam-dunk choice. One of the best defensive center fielders of all time, with a power bat. Too much is made over his rapid decline due to injuries over his final five years (2008-2012). He won a Gold Glove every year from 1998-2007 at a prime position. He had seven seasons of 30-plus homers and five of 100-plus RBIs.

Andy Pettitte: I don't vote based on who I think will eventually get elected because Pettitte won't. He got 17%, his highest total yet, but has only five years left. He's never getting to 75. Pettitte gets penalized for playing on great Yankees teams and the great 2005 Houston team. Hall of Famers all around him, sure. But he won 256 games (starters don't do that anymore) and another 19 in the postseason.

Pettitte is the all-time leader in postseason starts (44) and wins, and got the W in the clinching game of all three rounds for the 2009 Yankees. Winning that much should matter more in voters' eyes. But with an ERA pushing 4 and no Cy Youngs, Pettitte's resume struggles to match someone like Jack Morris.

Billy Wagner: He got up to 68.1% this year and with two years left, he should make it. His career (422 saves, 2.31 ERA, 1,196 strikeouts in 903 innings) has taken on a brighter shine the more voters have dug into the numbers.

Francisco Rodriguez: If baseball as a whole is "de-valueing" starting pitching, how do we not increase the emphasis on relievers? Especially closers. The Hall voting bloc has been slow to honor them but the trend is changing. Wagner should get in soon. K-Rod had 437 saves and 1142 strikeouts in 976 innings and has lots to stand on.

As a rookie set-up man to Troy Percival in 2002, the Angels don't win a World Series without him (think Mariano Rivera to John Wetteland on the '96 Yankees). He had dominant runs for the Angels, Brewers, Mets and Tigers. I think he deserves to get in and I voted for him to make sure he got over 5% to stay on the ballot. He finished at 10.8%. He has a long way to go but nine years to get there, and it's noteworthy Rolen was only at 10.2% in his first year (2018).

There have been too many players left out of consideration for not making the 5% cutoff. I think of Kenny Lofton, Jim Edmunds, Jorge Posada, Carlos Delgado, Johan Santana who were one-and-done simply because the ballot was too crowded and deserved better.

More thoughts on the ballot

The Carlos Beltran question: I didn't vote for him, simply for his role in the 2017 Astros cheating scandal. There's my political statement. He probably deserves to get in and I think he will soon. He got 46.5% this time. I talked to a couple other voters who felt the same way: You're not going to be a first-ballot HOFer and you'll have to wait your turn. I'll probably vote for him next year.

Manny and A-Rod: No Ramirez or Rodriguez here. Easy choices by the numbers but easy choices to leave off after getting nailed for PEDs once the rules were made very clear about them in the late 2000s. Not voting for them and it's sad because they were wondrous to watch and A-Rod was always super interesting to talk to as a reporter.

Pondered but didn't make my cut: Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Jeff Kent, Jimmy Rollins, Gary Sheffield, Omar Vizquel. Sheffield got the highest total at 55% and has one more year. Kent is done after getting 46.5% in his 10th year. Domestic violence allegations have ruined Vizquel's candidacy as he's dropped from 52% to 19.5%.

Thanks for playing: The list of first-timers I didn't vote for consists of Bronson Arroyo, Matt Cain, R.A. Dickey, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethier, J.J. Hardy, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Jhonny Peralta, Huston Street, Jared Weaver and Jayson Werth.

A shout-out to Peralta for his 2004 International League MVP season with the IL champion Bisons and to a 1,798-game MLB career that included five 20-homer seasons, three all-star appearances and a two-homer night in Detroit's clinching game of the 2012 ALCS sweep of the Yankees.

Similarly, you have to give it up to Dickey for his "imperfect perfect game" with the Herd vs. Durham in 2010 – when he gave up a leadoff single and then retired the next 27 men. Two years later, the knuckleballer was a 20-game winner and Cy Young winner with the Mets. Then he won 49 games in four years for the Blue Jays and made 62 starts for their 2015-2016 playoff teams.

Final ballot recap

Votes went to Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, Andy Pettitte, Francisco Rodriguez, Scott Rolen and Billy Wagner. It seems like a pretty good bet that Helton and Wagner will be elected next year.

Who else is up in 2024?

First-timer Adrian Beltre seems like a lock to join Helton and Wagner. Then we can start the debates on other first-timers like Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David Wright, Bartolo Colon, Jose Bautista, Adrian Gonzalez, Matt Holliday, Jose Reyes and Victor Martinez before we get to likely 2025 locks Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia.

That's one crowded lineup coming around the corner.